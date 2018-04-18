DOOM Reveals Epic New Vinyl Set

DOOM fans, prepare for a slightly more musical side of this brutal series because Laced Records just announced a new partnership with Bethesda Softworks to unveil a stunningly perfect (I may be biased, but Oh My GOD) vinyl set that is perfect for any collector and soundtrack connoisseur.

According to a recent press release we received:

Cut at the world famous Abbey Road Studios, the DOOM (Original Game Soundtrack) will be available in four formats, spanning a Deluxe Double CD, Double Vinyl with 20 favourite tracks selected by the developers, a Special Edition Four-Disc Vinyl and a Special Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set – pressed on red 180g wax, this Hellish 4 LP collection includes the Deluxe Double CD and a limited-edition customised DOOM turntable slipmat. The Special Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set will only be available via pre-order for a limited time window ending 2nd May 2018 direct from Laced Records.

Composed by long-time Bethesda collaborator Mick Gordon, his dark and intense vision channels industrial metal to mirror DOOM’s trademark brutal power fantasy gameplay across 31 synth and metal-filled tracks, spanning over two hours of runtime.

A true passion project, the recording process saw Gordon representing DOOM’s portrayal of Hell through the role of energy in sound production, imparting the physical properties of analogue equipment onto digital sources.To mimic the power of Hell and its corruptive Argent energy, Mick created the “DOOM Instrument”. Consisting of pure sine wave inputs directed into four separate sound processing chains and a variety of post-processing techniques, it allowed Gordon to dynamically ‘corrupt’ generated sounds.

Further callbacks to the franchise’s legacy and imagery are found as the soundtrack’s signature screeching guitar lines are layered with the chainsaw audio from the original 1993 title.

A stunning collector’s set that is only slightly less hellish than its video game counterpart. Coming soon, the full X4 vinyl box set/slipmat/double CD bundle retails at about $100 directly from Laced Records! Interested in learning morning, including the full track listing? You can check out the full listing, as well as pre-order your own, right here from the company! Interested, make sure to grab them soon – they’re in limited quantity!