Doom is Now Playable Within Doom Itself

Every day, science pushes the boundaries of reality as we know it. Just the other day, NASA revealed an image of hundreds of galaxies, helping us visualize the universe at large. In other scientific innovation news, someone managed to get Doom playable within Doom itself. It's another glorious step for gaming and the legacy of Doom, a game that is playable on countless devices. In 2020, someone got Doom running on a pregnancy test through a careful bit of engineering. It's become a rite of passage for any piece of technology with a screen to have Doom running on it. Although it was a photoshop, a viral post recently imagined what Doom would look like on a McDonald's self-serve kiosk.

YouTuber Kgsws has taken things to a meta level and gotten the classic FPS running inside of itself, basically creating Doom-ception. The YouTuber figured out that, somehow, some coding for the spawn command can be replaced with an executable. Naturally, Kgsws decided to implement the DOS version of Doom and ironed out some bugs to get it working. To take it a step further, the YouTuber went on to create a movie theater of sorts with various controls that allow you to experience Doom within Doom in a very surreal way. Players can change the lighting, adjust the hud, and switch back and forth between the game on the virtual screen and the main version of Doom that is running all of this. Truthfully, it's probably easier to wrap your head around all of this if you just watch the video.

It seems like it's only a matter of time before someone gets Doom running within the virtual Doom that's inside Doom. Perhaps that's too many layers, but it shows just how committed many gamers are to the bit of getting the game to run on everything. Of course, there's really no reason or incentive to playing the game like this, but it's still a fun and creative gimmick.

What's the weirdest or most creative way you've seen someone play Doom? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T PCGamesN]