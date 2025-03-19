DOOM: The Dark Ages Game Director Responds to “Woke Ages” Criticisms

When DOOM: The Dark Ages releases later this year, the game will feature multiple sliders, allowing players to tailor the experience to their desires. For those that are new to the series, or just looking for an experience that’s a little calmer, these options will allow them to significantly ratchet down the difficulty. Since “woke” is often used as a catchall term for things that people on the internet don’t like, this has prompted some to start calling the game the “Woke Ages.” Director Hugo Martin directly addressed concerns about the game’s difficulty level in a new video.

“DOOM: The Woke Ages… I’ve heard about this. I’ve seen the videos. Well, here’s the thing about the — first of all, I don’t agree with that. Really when you think about options like the sliders, the policy was it has to be good both for the white belts and the black belts. You know, if we’re gonna allow you to slow the game down, we have to enable you to speed the game up. And that was a really good policy for everything. So everything in the game, you can either make things super hard or super easy. You know, or just find that sweet spot somewhere in the middle,” said Martin.

Doom’s sliders will offer greater replay value and customization

Martin went on to note how these slider options can be combined in unique ways in DOOM: The Dark Ages, where slower does not always translate to easier. In fact, some slider combinations can actually make things more challenging for players, rather than easier. In the video, the director notes how members of the team have experimented with these options, including combinations where projectile speed has been greatly decreased, while their strength has been increased.

“It really enhances that three-dimensional shmup, you know that bullethell experience that is kind of what classic DOOM is. Classic DOOM is a three-dimensional bullethell, weaving between these slow-moving projectiles that hit really hard. And that’s what creates the maze, and that’s what encourages the player to move, is really the projectiles. And that’s what we focused on for this game,” said Martin.

The director compared the sliders to the equalizer on a radio. He also notes that the sliders should help to give DOOM: The Dark Ages greater replay value, as it will encourage players to try out different methods. It’s a fascinating concept, and it does a great job of selling a feature that’s not just encouraging accessibility for less experienced players, but also for those that have been with the series from the start. Players will have to test out these sliders for themselves to see the different ways they can enhance or alter the experience, but we won’t have to wait much longer, as DOOM: The Dark Ages will be released on May 15th.

