DOOM: The Dark Ages Gets New Teaser Ahead of Big News

Bethesda and id Software have dropped a new teaser for DOOM: The Dark Ages in advance of some big news tied to the game. At this point, the next entry in the DOOM franchise is only a little more than a month away from its release date across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As such, Bethesda looks like it’s beginning its push to launch a bit more heavily and is now starting to drum up excitement with a new image from The Dark Ages.

Shared to social media today, a new piece of art from DOOM: The Dark Ages was shown off to the public. The image in question shows the Doom Slayer prominently highlighted as he dons his new cape and shield that are unique to The Dark Ages. In the background, the Slayer’s dragon, called Serrat, can also be seen staring forward. The artwork isn’t anything all that out of the ordinary, but it certainly exudes a heavy metal-inspired aura.

You can get a look at the full image for yourself here:

keep an eye here tomorrow for press hands-on impressions and new gameplay pic.twitter.com/ZMrdNyGYEN — DOOM (@DOOM) March 30, 2025

As for the reason behind this new art being released, Bethesda says it’s to build anticipation for previews of DOOM: The Dark Ages going live tomorrow on March 31st. At this time, various publications, YouTube channels, and other content creators should begin sharing their early impressions of what The Dark Ages is like to play. We should also get some more footage of DOOM: The Dark Ages in action at this time as well, which means that the coming day should be a big one for those eager to get their hands on the shooter.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to release on May 15, 2025, and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in addition to being a day-one addition to Game Pass. Those who opt to pre-order the Premium Edition of The Dark Ages can then gain access two days early on May 13th.