Dark Horse Announces The Art of DOOM Eternal

Dark Horse is going to Hell in early 2020 when it releases The Art of DOOM Eternal, the latest in its line of video game art books. The company officially announced the 192-page oversized, full-color hardcover book this morning ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

The newly announced art book, which is available to pre-order on Amazon here, will feature commentary as well as concept art from the development of the video game DOOM Eternal. DOOM Eternal is, of course, the direct sequel to 2016’s DOOM from id Software.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the cover for the art book, as provided by Dark Horse, below:

Here’s how Dark Horse describes the upcoming art book, which will retail for $39.99:

“This epic volume explores the art and development of the highly-anticipated sequel. Immerse yourself in the demonic invasion of Earth, the cultist UAC facilities, and otherworldly and never-before-seen locations in the DOOM universe, including the Slayer’s own Sentinel home world. Pour over the DOOM Slayer’s new Praetor suit and his advanced arsenal of weapons, all fully-realized in stunning detail. Get an inside look at new and returning members of the armies of Hell – all in gloriously designed full color images straight from the files of the game’s artists themselves.”

What do you think about the art book? Are you excited to venture to Hell once more in DOOM Eternal ? Let us know in the comments!

DOOM Eternal is scheduled to release on November 22nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Art of DOOM Eternal is set to release in early 2020.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.