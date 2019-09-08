There’s Now an Official DOOM Vodka, and It’s Made From Bones

When you think of DOOM Eternal, the upcoming video game from developer id Software and publisher Bethesda Softworks, you might conjure the image of a bunch of bones, but vodka — or really any alcoholic drink — probably doesn’t come to mind. That’s all about to change, however, with the introduction of DOOM Bone Vodka by Rebel Distillers, an officially licensed spirit created to celebrate the impending release of the latest and greatest in the DOOM franchise.

The vodka’s name isn’t just some bit of marketing; it’s actually made from bones provided by The Ginger Pig, a prominent butcher. The bones are smoked and roasted, and then the marrow is extracted and macerated in a neutral grain alcohol before the vodka is distilled.

“We’re tapping into one of the world’s favorite hobbies, video games, to offer a unique perspective in spirit production,” Rebel Distillers co-founder Matt McGivern said as part of the new spirit’s announcement. “DOOM Eternal is a world of flames and demons, a barbeque pit with action – a smoked bone vodka is certainly a new take on spirit provenance.”

DOOM Bone Vodka is currently available to pre-order online. DOOM Eternal is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Googla Stadia on November 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

