‘DOOM Eternal’ Looks Bloody And Terrific Running On Google’s Stadia

Yesterday during a special GDC panel, Google unveiled Stadia to the world, its new Chrome-based streaming platform that will allow you to play high-end games with average Internet speeds and minimal latency across TVs, phones, tablets, and computers. It’s an ambitious pitch, one bolstered by crazy features, that is poised to arrive sometime later this year. That said, at the moment, we don’t know many games that will support it. But we do know of one fast-paced and hellish first-person shooter that will: DOOM Eternal, the sequel to 2016’s DOOM reboot.

That’s right, one of the most technical demanding games in development is coming to Stadia when it launches this year. According to id Software, it only took a couple of weeks to get the game running on the platform, and apparently it runs at 4K and 60 FPS, which via streaming, sounds almost impossible.

While id Software and Google talked up the performance of the game on Stadia, many, including myself, remained skeptical. But now new footage of the shooter running on the platform has surfaced, revealing that the skepticism was unfounded. But don’t just take my word on it, here’s the game running on Stadia and looking great in some off-screen footage, captured by GameSpot:

As you can see, it looks as good as it does on any platform, though whether it will look and play like this for the average consumer, remains to be seen.

DOOM Eternal is poised to release sometime this year via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and now via Stadia. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated sequel, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Will you try out DOOM Eternal on Stadia or are you sticking to the more traditional PC and console way of playing?

