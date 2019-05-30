Save 17% on Doom Eternal for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Though a firm release date hasn’t been set, the highly anticipated Doom Eternal will hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia at some point this year. Everything we’ve seen so far looks fantastic, and we should see a lot more when id Software and Bethesda bring the game to E3. However, if you enjoyed 2016’s Doom and are all-in on this sequel, now is the time to get your pre-order in.

That’s because Amazon has dropped the price of Doom Eternal for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to $49.94, which is $10 below the list price. You won’t be charged until the game ships, and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts, so there’s no risk in pre-ordering now. Plus, you’ll lock down this 17% discount for the duration – odds are it will be the best deal offered during the pre-order period. If you need a little more incentive, check out the QuakeCon gameplay video below.

The official description for Doom Eternal reads:

“Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds.”

