DOOM Eternal Director Explains How Much Bigger It Is Than Its Predecessor

DOOM Eternal is set to drop on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia this March, and it looks poised to be the biggest release of the first quarter of 2020, at least within hardcore gaming circles. And according to Bethesda and id Software, the sequel is going to be much larger than 2016’s reboot in just about every measure. Previously, the latter has suggested the game would be around 18-22 hours long, but now the studio suggests it’s going to be every bit of 22 hours, if not more.

“We’re hell-bent on engaging you from beginning to end,” said creative director Hugo Martin before noting that the first two to three levels of the sequel have more to see than the entire first game, which was a bit on the short side. However, despite the fact that its predecessor was a bit short and content light, it was really good and a perfect example of quality over quantity. In other words, the more id Software fattens the sequel, the more some fans are wondering if that same quality level will be maintained. To this, Martin says the game is still as much of a fun power fantasy as it predecessor.

“The fun is mastering it, because that power fantasy, you’re going to earn that… the game is just going to let you put it on display. The third act of the game is just like, ‘Okay, let’s see how you do.’ It’s Bruce Lee walking into the dojo, just like, ‘I’m going to wreck 30 dudes,’ you know,’” said Martin.

DOOM Eternal is set to release on March 20 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, it’s also scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch later in the year.

“As the DOOM Slayer, you return to find Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Raze Hell and discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to rip and tear…until it is done,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you battle your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.”