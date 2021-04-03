DOOM Eternal’s Sentinel Hammer Brought to Life with a Full-Size Replica

✖

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two is out now which means players have a new weapon at their disposal: A thunderous weapon known as the Sentinel Hammer. This imposing tool of destruction is a valuable part of the Doom Slayer’s kit in the DLC, and thanks to some talented prop creators who constructed a 1:1 replica of the weapon, we’ve now gotten to see what the hammer would look like in real life.

Bethesda teamed up with Australian prop creators Hench and Scrap Foundry to bring the Sentinel Hammer to life. The crafty pair used 3D printing technology before outfitting the weapon with some electronics to give it the menacing appearance it sports in the DOOM Eternal DLC. It was finished with an aluminum handle to create the weapon seen below.

For the launch of DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two, we teamed up with local prop makers @HASfoundry to construct a life-size version of the Sentinel Hammer. Incorporating 3D printing, an aluminium handle & lighting, the prop measures 1.4 metres high/0.63 metres wide! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5zgdqBunbo — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) March 30, 2021

Hench and Scrap Foundry shared some insights into the creation of the hammer to detail the process and the work that went into the life-sized replica.

“To make the Sentinel Hammer, we first needed to painstakingly create the model to include a huge amount of detail and clarity, and then utilise two kinds of 3D print technology: FDM and SLA resin,” Hench and Scrap Foundry said. “After the printing was complete, we then carefully applied finishes and integrated complex electronics and a massive aluminum handle, before turning our attention to the final paint job. It turns out that harnessing Wraith Energy is quite the task!”

There’s also a behind-the-scenes video which was created to show more of the process for those interested in the Sentinel Hammer’s creation.

The Sentinel Hammer itself is the new all-powerful melee weapon players can use in the second half of DOOM Eternal’s The Ancient Gods DLC. When the first DLC dropped, the Crucible sword from DOOM Eternal’s base game was absent with no other significant melee weapon added to take its place. Players wondered whether another melee option would be added in the DLC to replicate the feeling of wielding the Crucible blade, and that request was met with the Sentinel Hammer in Part Two. The weapon emits shockwaves upon impact with devastating effects for those who are caught in its area of effect.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two is now available for DOOM Eternal players to play or purchase depending on which version of the game you have or if you own the content pass.