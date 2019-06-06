New DOOM Eternal Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, developer id Software and publisher Bethesda revealed a brief new DOOM Eternal teaser trailer previewing what players can expect from the upcoming shooter at E3 this year, which is a hellish, breakneck-paced trailer. As with any teaser trailer, nothing meaningful is divulged, but there’s some brand-new footage of the game, plus the warning of “what you interfere with now is bigger than you can imagine.”
Beyond that, Bethesda teases that you’ll have to tune in to its E3 showcase on Sunday, June 9, at 8:30 EST to see more of the game, which won’t just be getting a new ganeplay footage, but should get a release date as well. After all, it’s releasing this year, so now seems like the time to reveal that information.
DOOM Eternal at the Bethesda #E3 Showcase, live on June 9 at 5:30pm PT.
A direct-sequel to 2016’s reboot of the series, simply titled DOOM, DOOM Eternal looks like more of the rip-and-tear, pulse-pounding gameplay of the first, but better looking and with a grappling hook. Of course, there’s new enemies, weapons, worlds, and a new plot line, but for the most part it looks like more DOOM, which is all we need.
DOOM Enternal is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release sometime this year. For more news on the upcoming first-person shooter, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s a rundown of its key features:
Slayer 2.0 – Unleash the overwhelming power of the Doom Slayer. With updated armor and an arsenal of new and improved equipment, including a shoulder-mounted cannon with flamethrower, extendable blade, and a new dash ability, you’re faster and deadlier than ever. Destroy every demon in your path with an upgraded array of guns and mods, including the Super Shotgun’s new Meat Hook attachment to pull yourself point blank with the faces of hell.
Rip More, Tear More – Obliterate more demons than ever before, each with their own attacks and abilities. Fan-favorite classics such as the Pain Elemental, Archvile, and Arachnotron make their return, while a horde of totally-new demons join the roster including the Doom Hunter and corrupted Marauders. Doom Eternal’s “destructible demons” system takes your power fantasy to new levels by ensuring that every trigger pull has never felt better.
All-new Invasion – As the Slayer, allow real players to invade your campaign as demons for a dramatic and unpredictable twist anytime you’re playing the campaign. Or join the ranks of the damned yourself as you become a demon and invade a friend or other player’s campaign. Invade others either by yourself or with another player, as part of a hunting party, to give the Slayer a true taste of Hell.
We’re Not on Mars Anymore – Rip and tear across epic, never-before-seen worlds. Witness the tumbling skyscrapers of Hell on Earth; battle through an invasion of the mammoth BFG 10,000 on Phobos; and discover the ancient secrets of the Doom universe. With idTech7, every environment is brought to life in unprecedented detail.