New DOOM Eternal Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, developer id Software and publisher Bethesda revealed a brief new DOOM Eternal teaser trailer previewing what players can expect from the upcoming shooter at E3 this year, which is a hellish, breakneck-paced trailer. As with any teaser trailer, nothing meaningful is divulged, but there’s some brand-new footage of the game, plus the warning of “what you interfere with now is bigger than you can imagine.”

Beyond that, Bethesda teases that you’ll have to tune in to its E3 showcase on Sunday, June 9, at 8:30 EST to see more of the game, which won’t just be getting a new ganeplay footage, but should get a release date as well. After all, it’s releasing this year, so now seems like the time to reveal that information.

A direct-sequel to 2016’s reboot of the series, simply titled DOOM, DOOM Eternal looks like more of the rip-and-tear, pulse-pounding gameplay of the first, but better looking and with a grappling hook. Of course, there’s new enemies, weapons, worlds, and a new plot line, but for the most part it looks like more DOOM, which is all we need.

DOOM Enternal is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release sometime this year. For more news on the upcoming first-person shooter, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s a rundown of its key features: