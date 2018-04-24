Upcoming DOOM Movie Reportedly Going Straight to Digital Release

Earlier this week, we reported that a new DOOM movie was reportedly in the works after an actress boasted that she “signed all the paperwork” and was ready to begin shooting. The new film that is allegedly coming soon will be under the Universal Pictures umbrella, though we have yet to receive official confirmation at this time. While we still wait for the final greenlight, however, new details have emerged that don’t exactly spell out a hit success.

According to ScreenRant, the new movie from Universal is set to go straight to DVD and digital libraries. Following the movie in 2005 that starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, many were already shaking their heads at a new crack at this franchise making it to the silver screen. The 2005 film was met with overall negative reviews (I secretly, not-so-secretly, loved it) making many scratch their heads as to why a studio would try again.

Following the 2016 video game reboot however, it does make a certain amount of sense. The latest in the DOOM franchise from Bethesda was hailed for its perfect balance of “old” and “new” and it even found its way over onto the Nintendo Switch. The hype was high, which definitely could have garnered the attention of film heads.

The Rock himself has been all over the media with his latest film Rampage that was considered to have “broken” the video game movie curse, even prompting the wrestler himself to take a crack at his older work:

Wow! Very cool RAMPAGE news! Not pointing to the scoreboard yet, but it seems we may have finally broken the dreaded video game curse. And remember, I starred in the stinker “Doom” so I have lived thy curse 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2FSb0wXavK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 13, 2018

One thing we will mention, however, regarding the straight to DVD report is that it doesn’t necessarily spell out disaster. Though obviously it doesn’t mean they think it will be a box office smash, the trend in straight-to-digital has been on the rise lately – especially for continued series. As SR themselves pointed out, the most recent Cult of Chucky went straight to DVD as well.

We’re hoping that with these new details that Universal will take the cut costs and put that towards effective production and the appropriate level of marketing. As a long-time DOOM fan, I would love to see another film and to see it done well. For now, though, details remain scarce.