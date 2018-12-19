‘Doom’ Movie Reboot Won’t Include The Barons Of Hell

Though we already had a DOOM movie back in 2005 starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it’s time for a new era to pay homage to our beloved franchise from Bethesda. With so many iconic levels and enemies throughout the years, many are wondering what will make the cut with the upcoming film. Apparently the Barons of Hell didn’t make the cut.

Unfortunately no Barons of Hell, which I’m more bummed about than you. Possibly the sequel. — Tony Giglio (@tonygig) December 18, 2018

The movie’s director Tony Giglio recently confirmed on Twitter that the Barons of Hell won’t in fact be in the upcoming reboot, but did say it could be a possibility for a potential sequel. For those that may not know, Barons of Hell is one of the most difficult bosses in DOOM, a very powerful duo that are also referred to as the “Bruiser Brothers” started out as a boss, but then were later encountered as regular enemies in subsequent games.

The Barons of Hell are described in the DOOM manual as “tough as a dump truck and nearly as big, these Goliaths are the worst things on two legs since Tyrannosaurus rex.” The DOOM II manual later described them as: “The Hell Knight was bad news but this is Big Daddy. These bruisers are a lot like Hell Knights, but look a little different and are twice as tough to kill.”

The upcoming movie reboot with Tony Giglio under the Universal umbrella will not see as much fanfare as its 2005 counterpart.

According to ScreenRant earlier this year, the new movie from Universal is set to go straight to DVD and digital libraries. Following the movie in 2005 that starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, many were already shaking their heads at a new crack at this franchise making it to the silver screen. The 2005 film was met with overall negative reviews (I secretly, not-so-secretly, loved it) making many scratch their heads as to why a studio would try again.

Following the 2016 video game reboot however, it does make a certain amount of sense. The latest in the DOOM franchise from Bethesda was hailed for its perfect balance of “old” and “new” and it even found its way over onto the Nintendo Switch. The hype was high, which definitely could have garnered the attention of film heads.

Pair that with the incredibly epic reveal of DOOM: Eternal and you’ve got a recipe for a hyped up fanbase.

One thing we will mention, however, regarding the straight to DVD report is that it doesn’t necessarily spell out disaster. Though obviously it doesn’t mean they think it will be a box office smash, the trend in straight-to-digital has been on the rise lately – especially for continued series. As SR themselves pointed out, the most recent Cult of Chucky went straight to DVD as well.

We’re hoping that with these new details that Universal will take the cut costs and put that towards effective production and the appropriate level of marketing. As a long-time DOOM fan, I would love to see another film and to see it done well. For now, though, details remain scarce.