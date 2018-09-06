‘DOOM’ Film Director Reveals Which Iconic Boss Didn’t Make the Cut

Though we already had a DOOM movie back in 2005 starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it’s time for a new era to pay homage to our beloved franchise from Bethesda. With so many iconic levels and enemies throughout the years, many are wondering what will make the cut with the upcoming film. Apparently, not that humongous demonic spider (thank god!).

Unfortunately, the Spiderdemon won’t be in our film. Tried, but it didn’t work out this time. Maybe in the sequel 😉 And, look, I think the 2005 film is an entertaining action film… BUT… i felt it deviated too far the game & didn’t feel like a real adaptation. But it’s fun. — Tony Giglio (@tonygig) September 4, 2018

The movie’s director Tony Giglio recently confirmed that the Spiderdemon would not be a part of the DOOM film. That’s one less enemy for our lone marine to worry about, but what else will we see up on the silver screen from our favourite Hell-verse?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming movie reboot with Tony Giglio under the Universal umbrella will not see as much fanfare as its 2005 counterpart.

According to ScreenRant, the new movie from Universal is set to go straight to DVD and digital libraries. Following the movie in 2005 that starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, many were already shaking their heads at a new crack at this franchise making it to the silver screen. The 2005 film was met with overall negative reviews (I secretly, not-so-secretly, loved it) making many scratch their heads as to why a studio would try again.

Following the 2016 video game reboot however, it does make a certain amount of sense. The latest in the DOOM franchise from Bethesda was hailed for its perfect balance of “old” and “new” and it even found its way over onto the Nintendo Switch. The hype was high, which definitely could have garnered the attention of film heads.

Pair that with the incredibly epic reveal of DOOM: Eternal and you’ve got a recipe for a hyped up fanbase.

One thing we will mention, however, regarding the straight to DVD report is that it doesn’t necessarily spell out disaster. Though obviously it doesn’t mean they think it will be a box office smash, the trend in straight-to-digital has been on the rise lately – especially for continued series. As SR themselves pointed out, the most recent Cult of Chucky went straight to DVD as well.

We’re hoping that with these new details that Universal will take the cut costs and put that towards effective production and the appropriate level of marketing. As a long-time DOOM fan, I would love to see another film and to see it done well. For now, though, details remain scarce.

Source.