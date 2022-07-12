Webb Space Telescope: Internet Thrilled Over First Image Released

After months of anticipation, NASA has officially unveiled the first image captured from the James Webb Space Telescope. The high-resolution image captures hundreds of galaxies that rest in just just the smallest fraction of the universe. The image is the best look yet at a galaxy cluster officials call SMACS 0723.

The composite image was taken at different wavelengths over the span of 12 and a half hours, capturing a much more clearer image than what the Hubble Telescope could capture in weeks.

Thanks to the rules of science, the light captured in the image appears as it did 4.6 billion years ago, as each galaxy is an absurd amount away. Suffice to say, the science community is thrilled with the image, just the first of many. NASA is expected to release the remaining images on Tuesday, July 12th.

