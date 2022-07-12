Webb Space Telescope: Internet Thrilled Over First Image Released
After months of anticipation, NASA has officially unveiled the first image captured from the James Webb Space Telescope. The high-resolution image captures hundreds of galaxies that rest in just just the smallest fraction of the universe. The image is the best look yet at a galaxy cluster officials call SMACS 0723.
The composite image was taken at different wavelengths over the span of 12 and a half hours, capturing a much more clearer image than what the Hubble Telescope could capture in weeks.
Thanks to the rules of science, the light captured in the image appears as it did 4.6 billion years ago, as each galaxy is an absurd amount away. Suffice to say, the science community is thrilled with the image, just the first of many. NASA is expected to release the remaining images on Tuesday, July 12th.
Time to Explore
First image of our universe from James Webb Space Telescope. This image is 13.8 billion years old. So much is there to be explored. Exploration will help in finding the answers to questions such as meaning of life. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jMNtn8Wn12— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 12, 2022
Science is Cool
This is what the universe looked like when the Earth was formed 4.6 Billion Years Ago from the James Webb Telescope.
Each point of light is a galaxy where life has lived for billions of years.
The warping effect is GRAVITY!! You can SEE GRAVITY!!
Science is so cool!! pic.twitter.com/lrmYUaZo2L— Liam Kent 🦞🏳️🌈 (@Liam__Kent) July 12, 2022
Mind Blowing
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is mind blowing. The lensing. Uncountable worlds. What an amazing universe – bask in the cosmic beauty and the pure joy and wonder of existing for a brief instant. Share the world and stop the fighting, there's no time for it pic.twitter.com/D575QqdpSe— Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) July 11, 2022
Moving
The Universe… Impossible not to be moved by this first image from the James Webb telescope. pic.twitter.com/3GCV9Fvw2b— Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) July 11, 2022
Before and After
I had to make a before and after to really appreciate how good the James Webb Telescope really is. pic.twitter.com/dj0HL8XGaZ— Jason Short (@jason4short) July 11, 2022
Historic Moment
The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. For astronomy and space exploration.
And for America and all humanity. pic.twitter.com/cI2UUQcQXj— President Biden (@POTUS) July 11, 2022
Far, Far Away
✨It’s beautiful to see galaxies that are far, far away. ✨— Star Wars (@starwars) July 12, 2022