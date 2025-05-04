Brutal DOOM: The Dark Ages Gameplay Reassures Players Worried About Glory Kills

DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to be released later this month, and there seems to be a lot of positive buzz ahead of launch. If there’s one aspect of the game that has had players a bit concerned, it’s the fact that the Glory Kills from the previous two games seemed to be missing. Thankfully, it looks like they will be making a return, at least in some capacity. New gameplay footage shows the Doomslayer brutally sawing a Tyrant in half using his saw shield. The effect sees a bucket of blood dumped to the ground, and the whole thing looks very impressive!

Video of the Glory Kill was shared on the DOOM subreddit by user uinstitches, and reception has been very positive. Glory Kills appear to be more limited this time around, only occurring under specific circumstances, though that isn’t confirmed. Regardless, fans just seem happy to have them back in some form. It’s clear that developer id Software is putting a lot of work into delivering an experience that looks brutal and lives up to the violence the series has long been known for. Readers can check out all the violence for themselves in the post embedded below.

In the video, there are a lot of interesting details that have gotten attention from DOOM fans. For one thing, Doomslayer has to place a second hand on the shield’s handle to generate the force needed to fully cleave through his opponent. The saw blades also gain a red glow as the shield tears deeper into the Tyrant’s flesh, showing off the amount of heat that’s being generated. “My faith has been restored,” wrote Reddit user CrazedDragon64.

Hopefully this is a good sign for things to come! DOOM and DOOM Eternal were both very well-received, and fans are eager to check out the next series entry. From everything shown thus far, it seems the developers have done a nice job settling any concerns that DOOM: The Dark Ages might not feature the same brutality and difficulty the series is known for. Another controversy was similarly batted down when id Software recently addressed the game’s difficulty sliders. Fans chastised the inclusion at first, but the developers showed that the sliders can be used to truly customize the difficulty, offering way more challenge on top of greater accessibility for those that want it.

Fans will get to see how DOOM: The Dark Ages turns out very soon, as the game will be released May 15th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This is the first new DOOM game since Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, which means that it’s the first entry in the series that will be getting a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully that will convince some subscribers to give the game a chance that might not have otherwise!

