Streamers React to Dr Disrespect Return: "There's No Defending It"

Dr Disrespect made his controversial return to streaming, yesterday, September 6, to an audience of over 200,000 live viewers. The stream, as its title -- "The Truth" -- suggests, featured Dr Disrespect bolstering the defense of his character with new details and an expanded version of his story involving allegedly texting a minor sexually inappropriate messages. In an explosive rant full of insider baseball-like details, as well as very personal details, Dr Disrespect took umbrage with the reputation he's earned.

While the streamer looks poised to put the controversy behind him -- judging by the size of the support he has retained -- others may not let him. Meanwhile, former friends and other popular figures in the streaming space have begun to weigh in on Dr Disrespect's return. And so far it appears to be only universal criticism and distancing.

Nickmercs

Nickmercs and Dr Disrespect weren't just frequent collaborators, but friends before all of this. At the time of the initial allegations, Nickmercs severed ties and condemned his former friend. Fast-forward, and nothing has changed.

This retard Dr Disrespect is married with children, pushin’ 40. Admits to texting a minor inappropriately. His words, not mine. So I cut ties, because obviously that’s inexcusable. Now I’m a shit friend for not having his back??? Buncha brain-rot morons on this app. — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) September 6, 2024

Asmongold

Of the high-profile streamers who have reacted to the return of Dr Disrespect, Asmongold is perhaps the only one to consider the new details and expanded defense Dr Disrespect has shared, noting that he can't give a final verdict yet because it feels like there is a "missing piece."

Dr Lupo

Charitable streamer Dr Lupo did not just take umbrage with Dr Disrespect returning, but his viewers in the chat defending the streamer. Suggesting they have brain damage for defending something that can not be defended.

"Is there a place for forgiveness? Not for me. There's some shit you just don't do man"



Dr Lupo responded to people saying he turned on Dr Disrespect pic.twitter.com/qCNpVChmBA — Hunter (@HUN2R) September 7, 2024

Adin Ross:

While Adin Ross has been a big supporter of Dr Disrespect in the past, he to has seemingly cut all ties with the streamer. Not only this, but Ross pleaded with his viewers not to support the streamer and his return.

Adin Ross GOES OFF on Dr Disrespect For Returning as a P3D0 😭 pic.twitter.com/K1iPGFSMNm — 🚨 News (@x_Newzs) September 6, 2024

xQc

xQc was so taken aback by Dr Disrespect's return stream that he was convinced the streamer was trolling. More than this, he was not buying that Twitch would cut all ties with one of their biggest money makers over anything less than something super serious.

YourRAGE

YourRAGE was quick to remind Dr Disrespect that there is no escaping this controversy, noting the streamer "knew the consequences" and is "low IQ" for risking -- and losing -- everything.

YourRAGE’s reaction to Dr Disrespect’s tweet pic.twitter.com/N2cL5ee5yC — moga ✰ (@weluvmoga) June 26, 2024

Hasan

Hasan has long been a critic of Dr Disrespect, yet was still surprised he was playing a character whilst talking about the allegations, noting it was making him "lose his mind."