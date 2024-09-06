Dr Disrespect Return Stream "The Truth" Draws Over 200K Live Viewers

Dr Disrespect made his return to streaming, via YouTube, today as he previously teased. And as the name of the stream -- "The Truth" -- suggests, Dr Disrespect addressed the controversy that engulfed him earlier this year when the alleged reason for his Twitch ban back in 2020 surfaced. More specifically, back in June, it was alleged he sent inappropriate sexual messages to a minor via Twitch Whispers, which in turn lead Twitch booting him from the platform. Responding to these accusations at the time, the streamer admitted guilt, but took umbrage with some of the specifics being reported. Now, he appears to be walking back this admission, at least partially.

A few months later, after a hiatus, Dr Disrespect returned with his first stream and picked up this response and expanded upon it with a plethora of insider details and claims that can not currently be verified. Adding to this, Dr Disrespect claimed to have more unreleased information on the matter, which could surface in the future. In the meantime, what was said during the stream appears to be his final, definitive statement on the matter.

"I'm in such a good place today, and all these people act like they're just so perfect. I'm not perfect. I don't claim to be perfect. ...but I also didn't do all the s** they're saying I did. But then, that doesn't make a story, right," said the streamer.

FULL CLIP: Dr DisRespect goes into detail to prove his innocence and denies the recent accusations of him having inappropriate text messages with a minor pic.twitter.com/AeYpvgcaGv — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) September 6, 2024

In the stream, Dr Disrespect also relayed word that he plans to reapply for YouTube Parternship on September 25 in order to get his channel monetized again.

"People ask, 'Now that you're not monetized, you're never gonna be streaming on YouTube again, are you?' There's an opportunity to re-apply. So in the meantime, we will do what we need to do. I enjoy my time here on YouTube. We've built a nice, strong community for years. This is where we started, 16 years ago," said the streamer.

The stream -- which can be viewed here -- continued, with Dr Disrespect pivoting to gaming, which is usually the content of his stream. More specifically, the streamer pivoted to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which is currently in Open Beta. What's next for Dr Disrespect, remains to be seen, but for now it appears he will be picking up where he left off before he was engulfed in controversy.