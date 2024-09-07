Dr Disrespect Ban, Controversy, and Return: The Complete Timeline

Today, September 5, Dr Disrespect announced what appears to be his return to streaming, set for September 6. Below, you can find a complete timeline of his initial Twitch ban, the years of mystery that followed, the controversy that erupted around him in June 2024, and details about his return to streaming after hiatus.

As the saga progresses, the story will update accordingly, but for those who want a complete and comprehensive timeline from start to finish, the timeline below has everything needed to catch up on every major point between the initial banning back in 2020 to the present day.

June 26, 2020:

Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch without warning, a development that shocked many as he was one of the platform's biggest streamers and had recently been tied by the platform with what was believed to be a lucrative contract. At the time, Dr Disrespect said he couldn't take about the ban due to legal matters, and similarly all Twitch had to say was it had "evidence" the streamer "acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service." In the following years, there was plenty of speculation, hinting, and teasing from various sources on the matter, but nothing concrete. The ban remained one of the biggest mysteries on the Internet.

August 27, 2021:

Dr Disrespect revealed he was earning, at the time, about 25 percent what he used to on Twitch. At this time, the streamer was streaming on YouTube, the platform that would house, and partner, the streamer over the next few years.

June 21, 2024:

Taking to social media platform X, Cody Conners, a former account director for strategic partnerships at Twitch alleged that Dr Disrespect was banned "because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product." Conners added: "He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon."

June 22, 2024:

After abruptly ending his last stream, clearly dejected and worried, Dr Disrespect issued his first public statement on the allegations.

"Listen, I'm obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the f****** internet. I didn't do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

In his first stream back following the allegations, Dr Disrespect followed-up the statement above by saying the following during stream:

"For those that are looking for me to expand on this weekend, not gonna," said the streamer while shaking his head. "I already said what I needed to say. I don't give a f**k about this guy. That's it. I do appreciate the donations. I do appreciate the messages."

The same day, Midnight Society -- a studio that Dr Disrespect helped create as a co-founder -- announced it was terminating its relationship with the streamer, booting him from the operation in the process.

June 25, 2024: With public pressure mounting, Dr Disrespect finally revealed why he was banned from Twitch, getting into the incident the aforementioned Conners alluded to. The message, which can be seen in its entirety below, concluded by revealing the streamer was taking a break from streaming and dipping out of the public eye for a bit. However, he was also adamant he wasn't going to disappear forever.

"Hello, I'd like to make a quick statement..

Lets cut the f*****g bullshit, as you know there's no filter with me. I've always been up front and real with you guys on anything that I can be up front about, and I'm always willing to accept responsibility... which is why I'm here now.

First and foremost I do want to apologize to everyone in my community as well as those close to me, my team, and everyone at Midnight Society Game Studio.

A lot of people have been left in the dark about what happened yesterday with midnight society and I, and we made the painful decision collectively, to have me step down. Our team is full of incredibly talented and good people that have high career ambitions and families and i'd never want jeopardize the culture we have carefully crafted.

Everyone has been wanting to know why I was banned from twitch, but for reasons outside of my control, I was not allowed to say anything for the last several years. Now that two former twitch employees have publicly disclosed the accusations, I can now tell you my side of the story regarding the ban.

Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more. Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual. I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me.

Now, from a moral standpoint I'll absolutely take responsibility. I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with. That's on me. That's on me as an adult, a husband and a father. It should have never happened. I get it. I'm not perfect and I'll f*****g own my shit. This was stupid.

Now, with all this said, don't get it f*****g mistaken, I've seen all the remarks and labels being throw around so loosely. Social media is a destruction zone. I'm no f*****g predator or pedophile. Are you kidding me? Anyone that truly knows me fucking knows where I stand on those things with those types of people. F**k that. That's a different level of disgust that I f*****g hate even hearing about. Don't be labeling me as the worst of the worst with your exaggerations. Get the f**k outta here with that shit.

But I think I've said what I needed to say regarding the ban itself. That's it. That's why twitch made the decision in 2020.

To my team, community, industry friends that have supported me, I apologize, I wish I could've said all this sooner. You guys have always showed me and my family love and support throughout all these years we love you guys like you can't imagine. I have the fucking best community and circle. If any of this has made you uncomfortable, I get it. You don't have to support me anymore but just know you have always been greatly appreciated.

But trust me when I say this...to all my haters that live and breath social media with zero real life experience, I don't give a f**k about you.

Finally, if you're uncomfortable with this entire statement and think I'm a piece of s**t, that's fine. But I'm not f*****g going anywhere. I'm not the same guy that made this mistake all those years ago. I'm taking an extended vacation with my family as mentioned on stream and I'm coming back with a heavy weight off my shoulders.

They want me to disappear... yeah f*****g right."

June 28, 2024:

A few days after Dr Disrespect gave his side of the story, YouTube demonetized his channel, which has over 4 million subscribers. More importantly, at the time, Dr Disrespect was one of YouTube's biggest streamers, something the platform reportedly had to pay a pretty penny for.

July 31, 2024:

Dr Disrespect broke a month-long silence, teasing his return via a post on social media platform X.

August 14, 2024:

Dr Disrespect deleted his June 25, 2024 post on X where he admitted to inappropriately texting a minor. He also confirmed he would be back soon.

Vacation is just too good right now.



We'll be back soon though Champs. We have lots to talk about.



Yayaya yayaya yayaya — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) August 14, 2024

September 3, 2024:

Dr Disrespect once again used social media platform on X to seemingly tease his return.

Are people still streaming video games?



What a snoozefest. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) September 3, 2024

September 5, 2024:

Dr Disrespect announced his return for September 6.

September 6, 2024:

Dr Disrespect, as he teased he would, made his return to streaming. His first stream back, titled The Truth, peak at roughly 250,000 live viewers, a record for the streamer. During the stream, Dr Disrespect provided new details on his side of the story, revealed he was planning on getting his YouTube monetization back, and put more emphasis on his innocence than previously.