Dr Disrespect Calls Apex Legends the "Most Competitive Battle Royale"

YouTube streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect often shares his opinions on games whether unprompted or in response to viewers asking him questions during streams, and often, those comments can be critical of what he deems shortcomings those games exhibit. Sometimes, however, he has more positive comments about games. In this case, that game was Apex Legends, a game which Dr Disrespect said was the "most competitive battle royale," though he did question just how enjoyable the game was from a viewer's perspective.

Dr Disrespect was asked about Apex Legends earlier this week just after Season 14 went live. A viewer asked the streamer if he felt Apex was close to dying out to which Dr Disrespect responded by saying the opposite was true.

"Absolutely not," Dr Direspect said at the 30:55 timestamp in the video below. "I think they have a formula that just … They're tapped in, and they've got a great developer group working on the game. They're constantly … the game's constantly evolving. And it's literally, probably, the most competitive battle royale out there. I mean, it has to be. Not even close."

That's high praise for Apex Legends, but as is evidenced by some of the streamer's past content, his comments on the battle royale game aren't all positive. After calling it the most competitive battle royale, the streamer said he felt there was some question as to how fun it was to watch others play the game competitively. He said that the competitive viewing experience catered more to those who play ranked and grind through the ranked ladder themselves which could be true to a degree for any game like this, but he continued by saying the game had a "systematic" approach to the ranked experience with fewer "wild engagements" which in turn leads to fewer content creation opportunities, he claimed.

In addition to the usual games he plays on stream like Apex and Call of Duty: Warzone, Dr Disrespect has also been showing off his own game that's currently nicknamed Project Moon. It's described as a "vertical extraction shooter" and is a game which itself has not been exempt from criticisms during its development.