Did Dr Disrespect Just Reveal Call of Duty: Warzone’s Release Date?

Did Dr Disrespect just accidental reveal the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone, the rumored battle royale mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Well, the streamer — who was recently challenged by the WWE’s Undertaker — did seem to hint at the mode’s release date during a recent stream. More specifically, during a recent stream the Two-Time found himself waiting for Apex Legends to install to his PC. During this, the Doc was talking with fellow Twitch streamer and Apex Legends star, Kraftyy, who asked the Two-Time when wmay see the wingsuit make a return.

“The wingsuit though — the wingsuit got me. It was unexpected. I didn’t expect the wingsuit. It’s been a while since you’ve pulled out the ol’ wingsuit,” said Kraftyy. Replying to this, Dr Disrespect alluded to the release of Call of Duty: Warzone.

“I might bust it out next week,” said the Two-Time. “Just don’t forget this conversation gentlemen. Next week you’re going to see the wingsuit.”

Of course, this prompted Dr Disrespect’s chat to go crazy with Call of Duty: Warzone spamming. Right now, there’s a lot of rumors suggesting the mode will drop on March 10, but not from anyone as credible as the streamer, who likely knows the date as part of a streaming deal that includes him streaming the game/mode at its launch.

That said, seeing this explosion about Warzone, Dr Disrespect did his best to shoot down the speculation. Whether he was doing this as a backpedal measure or because he wanted to set the record straight, who knows. It’s also possible he’s simply trolling his viewers.

“No, it’s not Warzone. No it’s not confirmed. Jesus. That’s not what I’m saying, I didn’t mean that,” said the streamer, who didn’t provide any further explanation on what he meant.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Acitivision have commented on the plethora of leaks and rumors about the stand-alone, free-to-play battle royale mode, and they won’t. Both have a policy of not commenting on unofficial information. However, we should be hearing more about the mode/game, in an official capacity, soon.