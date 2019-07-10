Dr Disrespect Will Compete in ESPN Esports Tournament Following Suspension

Guy Beahm is best known as the controversial Twitch streamer who puts on an act known as “Dr Disrespect,” a larger than life character that seemingly comes directly out of the VHS tape of an 80s B movie. As many of you likely know by now, the Doc was recently suspended from the streaming platform for breaking the law live on camera during his first IRL stream. Not only did this earn him a two-week suspension from the website, but it also resulted in his E3 pass being revoked. That said, he finally returned to Twitch, and now that he is back, it looks like he will also be participating in an upcoming esports tournament put together by ESPN.

ESPN recently announced their EXP series, which will feature various levels of esports competitions at different events owned by the company. In collaboration with EA, the next event will take place during the 2019 ESPYS and streamed across several Twitch channels on Thursday, July 11th. Apex Legends will be the game that a myriad of streamers, athletes, musicians, and more will take to in order to compete for a $25,000 donation to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

One such streamer that will be taking part is Dr Disrespect, fresh off his suspension for filming inside of a public bathroom. While the competition is for charity, it’s still interesting to see how virtually nothing has happened to the streamer for his actions, save for a two-week vacation. Beahm, however, did apologize for the actions of his alter ego, saying:

“We were sort of ‘all in’ with the Doc livestream experience and capturing the E3 event through the character. We were so into the E3 IRL journey that we became a little blind in what’s ok and what’s not ok. We had no ill intentions and I feel that was pretty obvious if you watched the entire thing. We wanted to capture an adventure, unfortunately we took that adventure into the wrongs areas unaware of the legalities surrounding it. On behalf of the Dr Disrespect brand, I apologize for this.”

In any case, the Apex Legends EXP competition will be taking place on Thursday, July 11th at 9 p.m ET. It will be streamed on the ESPN App, ESPN Esports’ Twitch channel, the Apex Legends Twitch channel, and more.

