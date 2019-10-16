Dr Disrespect Says Fortnite Is About to Die and Reveals Why He’s Happy About It

According to popular Twitch streamer, Dr Disrespect, Fortnite is about to die, and the Two-Time is quite happy about it. As you may know, Fortnite Chapter 2 launched this week, adding new gamplay features, a new map, new guns, new skins, and much more to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game. Since the game’s 11th season launched, interest in the title has skyrocketed. Before any of this, it was simply just one of the most popular games in the world. You know, not that big of a deal. Now it’s all anyone is seemingly playing and talking about. Included in this bunch playing and talking about the game is Dr Disrespect, who has returned to streaming the title. That said, while Fortnite has turned a new page and started a new chapter, one thing hasn’t changed: the Doc’s dislike for the game.

Despite many changes, the Two-Time still isn’t impressed with the game. In fact, he seems to believe this will be its last hoorah. That’s right, the streamer thinks the game is dying, which pleases him greatly.

“So this is why I’m really happy…. I just have a feeling this game is going to last much longer man. This is terrible,” said the streamer while streaming the game on Twitch recently. “And I’m happy. Reason why I’m happy? These demonic kids will turn back normal.”

The streamer continued:

“Developers, like the red glare over their eyes looking into the flames of hell, that will dissipate. And we’ll start getting back into developing high-end shooter games and battle-royale experiences that are extremely creative and well thought out. That’s what I’m excited about. That’s why I’m happy.”

Of course, if you know Dr Disrespect, you’ll know he’s more or less been suggesting this for awhile, but Fortnite and Epic Games continues to prove him wrong and will likely continue to do so, because, well, the game isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

