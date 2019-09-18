Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He Doesn’t Think Gears 5 Is Trash Anymore

When Gears 5 launched earlier this month on Xbox One and PC, popular streamer Dr Disrespect didn’t have many nice things to say about the game. In fact, he slammed it. However, it appears his opinion on the cover shooter has done a 180. As you may remember, a couple weeks ago, the streamer suggested it may be time for the series to die, suggesting the franchise has become nothing more than PR and over-the-top AAA marketing on top of a flawed experience.

“It’s time for the series to be dead. Let’s move on from Gears of War,” said the streamer. “It’s just a whole bunch of over the top, Triple A marketing and PR on top of this game. That’s all it is.”

The streamer continued, noting the game is bland and boring, and simply doesn’t do anything special. And the reason it was earning decent marks from reviewers is because people were too afraid to call the game out.

That all said, the Doc has since changed his opinion on the game. It’s still not a great game, according to the Two-Time, but it has its moments where it overcomes it’s horrible mechanics and somehow comes out fun to play.

“Yeah, I like the sh*t mechanics. It’s one of those games where it has horrific player mechanics, but if you learn, it’s actually kind of fun to play horrible game mechanics,” he said. “It’s interesting. It really is. Like, it f**ks with your mind a little bit, you know?”

Dr Disrespect continued, noting you simply have to slog through the game for a bit, but once you get past a certain stage, and accept the game for what it is, you start to see the game’s potential. Further, the Doc notes the title simply feels good to play.

As you can see, Dr Disrespect seems to be enjoying the game, along with many others. In fact, our review gave the game a 5/5, noting it’s very well-rounded.

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform,” reads a snippet from the review. “Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.”

Gears 5 is available for Xbox One and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.