Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He's Worried About Halo Infinite

Dr Disrespect is excited for Halo Infinite, but he's always quite worried about the game. During a recent Warzone stream, the popular YouTube streamer admitted he's itching to get his hands on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game after missing out on it during the recent technical test. However, while he's "anxious" to play it, he admitted he wasn't that impressed with what he saw from the game during the test, and even went as far as to note holding a public technical test in the first place may be a red flag.

"We're anxious for Halo Infinite, right," said Dr Disrespect. "Because the industry is just so dry. There's a tech test that went out this weekend... I don't know if you guys caught anything of the gameplay or the streams of people playing, but for the majority, it's been players versus bots on like two or three different maps. And they had the Slayer PvP happen yesterday. And it got me thinking, and I wanna talk about it, it got me thinking as I'm watching Snipedown, Nable, I'm bouncing around all the pros, I think Ogre hopped on yesterday... Halo to me was always, especially in the shooter genre, on consoles, what I would look forward to to push the envelope of shooter games. It always seemed that way, right? They would always come out with something, like the gameplay, the map designs, the look of the game, graphics, all of that stuff, it was always like 'Okay, what is Halo going to do?' because obviously, they don't put out an annual Halo every single year, right? It's been six years since Halo 5. Think about it champs. Six years since Halo 5, a [rumored] 500 million dollar budget. Think about that. Do you know the type of game I would make with 500 million f*****g dollars?"

The Doc continued:

Anyways, a $500 million budget, and you're telling me you still need to put out a tech test? I feel like this is something they could have done internally, right? Put out a tech test, hit up a bunch of people all around the world, with different types of machines, have an internal NDA, all that type of stuff. I mean, what are we testing here? I'll tell you man, I gotta be honest, I don't know what to think. There was nothing that stood out to me."

The Doc concluded by suggesting he's worried about the game, and expressing that 343 Industries NEEDS to add a battle royale mode to extend the shelf life and help the professional scene out.

"I just gotta be honest, I wasn't into it. I don't know what to say," finished the Doc, before noting that he still wants to play the game.

It remains to be seen if Dr Disrespect's concerns will be validated or not, but he's not the only way to express worry about the game and what 343 Industries has shown of it so far.