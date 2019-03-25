Dr Disrespect Explains Why ‘PUBG’ Is “Terrible” (NSFW)

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect hasn’t been very happy with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds lately, and during a recent stream, he revealed why he thinks the game’s popularity has been declining. According to Dr Disrespect, PUBG is “terrible,” and a lot of its problems aren’t because of bugs or server issues, but come down to the game’s actual design, which encourages camping and a lack of action.

More specifically, recently Dr Disrespect decided to return to PUBG, the battle royale game that birthed the genre that is dominating the multiplayer space at the moment. And it didn’t go very well. While playing Solo, Dr Disrespect died in frustrating fashion, prompting a tirade about the state of the game and why nobody is playing it anymore.

It all happened during a match on Sanhok, when the Two-Time was suddenly shot by a hidden foe. After eating some bullets, Dr Disrespect found the player camping behind a tree/bush, and he killed them. But as soon as he did that, he was sniped from someone from afar. Warning explicit language ahead:

“This game is designed for a bunch of pussies. It is! It’s terrible,” said Dr Disrespect. “It’s a bunch of crouching, hiding in the bushes, looking out at long range waiting for your one shot pussies. That’s why nobody is playing it – except people that are in South Korea.”

The streamer continued:

“Not once have I died in a 1-on-1 fight. I haven’t. It’s been from behind, from the left, from desperation, from chubby cheeks. It’s fucking terrible, this game is fucking terrible.”

Of course, while Dr Disrespect suggest PUBG is declining, that’s only partially true. Thanks to Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, it has declined substantially in the west in terms of popularity. But elsewhere in the world — like South Korea — it’s huge, and as a result a lot of its decline in Europe and North America has been subsidized.

PUBG is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is Dr Disrespect correct in his assessment of the game?

