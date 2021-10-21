Dr Disrespect Punches His Setup in Rage Over Call of Duty: Warzone Aim Assist

Dr Disrespect has little patience for Call of Duty: Warzone, and that was on full display when the streamer was partnered with Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar for BoomTV’s “The Last Dance in Verdansk.” The streamers didn’t do so hot, placing last in the first round of qualifiers. During a match against Thomas “Tommey” Trewren and Almond, who placed first in the round, viewers were treated to a classic Dr Disrespect tangent. After talking some smack on Almond, Dr Disrespect was taken out just a second later, which the two time attributed to the game’s aim assist feature. Furious, the streamer leapt up from his chair, delivering a solid punch to his setup.

“I’m so sick and tired of it, man! Listen Timmy, I’m tellin’ ya right now, I’m so sick and tired of this f**king cheesy a** aim assist cross-play,” Dr Disrespect yelled to his partner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aim assist is a staple of most first-person shooters, and Call of Duty: Warzone is no exception. The feature offers multiple sensitivity settings in Warzone, and can be adjusted by those playing on controller. Naturally, some players have strong opinions about its use, and any advantage it might provide users.

Dr Disrespect has frequently taken issue with aim assist in the game, as well as a number of other elements of Call of Duty: Warzone. In fact, during a stream last month, Dr Disrespect went into detail about how he had completely lost interest in Call of Duty: Warzone, sharing his boredom with the game’s map and gameplay. The streamer has a penchant for the dramatic, and Warzone is hardly the first game that has earned his ire over the years. While the game is getting a new map next month, it doesn’t seem like aim assist will be going anywhere in the near future, so Dr Disrespect is just going to have to deal with it.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? How do you feel about aim assist? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]