Dr. Disrespect Rages and Nearly Breaks Desk Following ‘Apex Legends’ Death

Popular Twitch streamer Guy “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm is fairly well known for speaking his mind, especially when it comes to the video games he plays. That said, he was recently playing the new battle royale title Apex Legends when he was eliminated and nearly broke his desk after succumbing to a bit of gamer rage.

While streaming Apex Legends, Dr. Disrespect got into a gunfight with another player. It did not end in his favor, which resulted in him slamming his hand down onto his desk and walking off screen to vent. The weapon he was using, and ultimately blamed for his death, was a shotgun called the Peacekeeper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dr. Disrespect then goes on to say that the Peacekeeper could very well “go down as the worst shotgun in the history of video games.” He repeatedly says that “it sucks,” attributing it to the delay and “everything.” Needless to say, we don’t think Dr. Disrespect will be picking up the Peacekeeper again. That is, of course, until there is nothing better around.

For more on Apex Legends:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about Dr. Disrespect’s comments? Is the Peacekeeper really as bad as he says it is? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Dexerto!