Dr. Disrespect Thinks Respawn Should Try Set Loot in ‘Apex Legends’

Apex Legends has attracted a plethora of players to it with its free-to-play battle royale experience set in Kings Canyon. Many relatively well-known gamers have also been finding themselves in Respawn’s latest title. That said, Guy “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm has brought up a suggestion that many fans agree with – Respawn should try set loot in Apex Legends.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Disrespect tweeted out the idea of set loot being featured in Apex Legends. According to him, it would not only “legitimize the pro scene by eliminating RNG, it would also create POI for loot, higher risk/reward for specific high tier items, and a strong narrative for casting/spectating.”

Many other fans agreed that it would be a great idea for Respawn to implement a set loot system in Apex Legends. Some people even brought up how it could be like Halo:

Other fans did not agree:

With Apex Legends being lest than two months old, Respawn has plenty of time to play around with various game modes and settings, so there is definitely a chance we could see Dr. Disrespect’s suggestion come to fruition at some point. In the meantime, Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the possibility of set loot in Apex Legends? Do you believe it would ruin the experience, or would it enhance it? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

