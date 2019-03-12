Dr. Disrespect Thinks Respawn Should Try Set Loot in ‘Apex Legends’

Apex Legends has attracted a plethora of players to it with its free-to-play battle royale experience set in Kings Canyon. Many relatively well-known gamers have also been finding themselves in Respawn’s latest title. That said, Guy “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm has brought up a suggestion that many fans agree with – Respawn should try set loot in Apex Legends.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Disrespect tweeted out the idea of set loot being featured in Apex Legends. According to him, it would not only “legitimize the pro scene by eliminating RNG, it would also create POI for loot, higher risk/reward for specific high tier items, and a strong narrative for casting/spectating.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I think Respawn should really consider trying out set loot with @PlayApex. Not only would it legitimize the pro scene by eliminating RNG, it would also create POI for loot, higher risk/reward for specific high tier items, and a stronger narrative for casting/spectating. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) March 12, 2019

Many other fans agreed that it would be a great idea for Respawn to implement a set loot system in Apex Legends. Some people even brought up how it could be like Halo:

Ooh like Halo, get ur basic AR and pistol and fight for the better guns — FaZe Agony (@Agony) March 12, 2019

just like halo 😎 — Jay (@TheDesignerJay) March 12, 2019

Maybe everyone drops in with a default low end loadout or nothing at all but with map experience, you would drop in an area with knowledge of whats there already. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) March 12, 2019

Other fans did not agree:

No. That’s a bad and boring idea. This would totally destroy the natural flow of the game. Every round would be the same boring shit. RNG and different places make the game way more varied and exciting. Apex is perfect as it is now. The RNG-looting is fine. — Treywinz (@AriGold08) March 12, 2019

But isn’t RNG part of a BR? Landing at a spot not knowing what you’ll get? I think this will ruin the game for casuals because they would not want to drop in known high tier loot areas with the “try-bards” — SaltySteve (@steveisnjhxc) March 12, 2019

Hard pass on this. Maybe a dedicated mode, but RNG is the core of BR. The feeling when you open a standard loot chest and find a gold item gets that dopamine flowing in a way that set loot spawns wouldn’t. — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 12, 2019

With Apex Legends being lest than two months old, Respawn has plenty of time to play around with various game modes and settings, so there is definitely a chance we could see Dr. Disrespect’s suggestion come to fruition at some point. In the meantime, Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about the possibility of set loot in Apex Legends? Do you believe it would ruin the experience, or would it enhance it? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!