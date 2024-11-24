Dr Disrespect Teases Move From YouTube to Surprising New Platform

Dr Disrespect appears to be gearing up to leave YouTube in favor of a new platform, and it’s not one you would expect. Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm is one of the most notable content creators out there. The streamer is known for playing an absurd, ego-filled character that rocks a mullet and bushy mustache with sunglasses, a bulletproof vest, and athletic attire. He is loud, competitive, and makes his opinions known, no matter how controversial. Prior to being a fulltime streamer, Beahm worked at Sledgehammer Games on the Call of Duty franchise as a community manager and even a level designer, but his love for content creation led him to pursue it full time.

After becoming the face of Twitch for years in the late 2010s, Dr Disrespect was the subject of many controversies. He filmed in a public bathroom at E3 2019, spread unfounded theories about COVID-19, and more, some of which led to various temporary bans. In summer 2020, things really heated when Dr Disrespect was permanently and abruptly banned from Twitch, which then prompted some sponsors to end their partnership with him. The streamer went dark for a number of weeks before moving to YouTube to stream, but never revealed the reason for his ban and went on to pursue legal action against Twitch. The two parties settled, but the reason for his ban remained a mystery.

However, in summer 2024, it was revealed by an ex-Twitch employee that Dr Disrespect was allegedly sexting a minor on the platform. Dr Disrespect was then pushed out of his new video game studio, Midnight Society, after an internal investigation. The streamer took to Twitter to confirm that he did inappropriately message a minor, but he had no intention to meet up with this person. He would later try to backtrack on these claims and downplay them, but the damage was done and many of his friends distanced themselves from him, sponsors cut ties, and so on. Now, it seems like Dr Disrespect is largely reliant on donations from his fans, especially since his YouTube was demonetized.

With all of that said, Dr Disrespect looks to be making a move away from YouTube. The streamer ended his latest stream by having a video play that mimicked a broadcast error, it noted his connection was “redirected”. The news comes after fans spotted a Dr Disrespect account over on Rumble, a streaming site that aims to have fewer rules for content moderation and tends to be a popular site for right-wing content creators. Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, has also been tweeting about the platform’s desire to cultivate a more notable gaming community, as many of Rumble’s biggest creators are political commentators.

As of right now, Dr Disrespect has yet to announce anything officially, but we can probably expect something in the coming days. Rumble doesn’t have any big name gaming streamers right now, so if this pans out, Dr Disrespect would be the first. It is a surprising move as Dr Disrespect was such a big streamer on two of the biggest sites, Twitch and YouTube, many assumed he may make the jump to Kick, but it hasn’t come to fruition. It’s possible Dr Disrespect has secured a lucrative deal for Rumble. Whether or not Dr Disrespect would be contractually obligated to stream to Rumble exclusively remains to be seen.