Nickmercs Slams Dr Disrespect After His Return to Streaming

Today, September 6, Dr Disrespect returned to streaming. The stream drew over 200,000 live viewers and featured Dr Disrespect going into great detail about his side of the story of his recent scandal, which involved allegedly texting a minor in a sexually inappropriate fashion. At the time, Dr Disrespect admitted guilt to this allegation, but in today's stream -- titled The Truth -- he, to an extent, walked back this admission of guilt, claiming the situation was less black and white than previous events and statements made it seem.

As you would expect, the return of the streamer divided the Internet and social media, with some buying into the streamer's expanded defense and others continuing the public castigation of the YouTuber from months prior when the controversy was at its peak.

In the latter camp is Dr Disrespect's former friend, Nickmercs, who he also did several collaborations with. Taking to social media platform X, Nickmercs slammed Dr Disrespect and those accusing of him being a bad friend for not having his back in this saga.

"This r*****d Dr Disrespect is married with children, pushin' 40. Admits to texting a minor inappropriately. His words, not mine. So I cut ties, because obviously that's inexcusable. Now I'm a **t friend for not having his back??? Buncha brain-rot morons on this app," reads the post from Nickmercs.

This retard Dr Disrespect is married with children, pushin’ 40. Admits to texting a minor inappropriately. His words, not mine. So I cut ties, because obviously that’s inexcusable. Now I’m a shit friend for not having his back??? Buncha brain-rot morons on this app. — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) September 6, 2024

For those that missed the Dr Disrespect stream, there wasn't anything groundbreaking, but there were new details on what happened, or at least what Dr Disrespect alleges to have happened. In the same stream, Dr Disrespect said he was preparing to get his YouTube channel re-monetized and was "in a good place."

"I'm in such a good place today, and all these people act like they're just so perfect. I'm not perfect. I don't claim to be perfect. ...but I also didn't do all the s** they're saying I did. But then, that doesn't make a story, right," said the streamer.

FULL CLIP: Dr DisRespect goes into detail to prove his innocence and denies the recent accusations of him having inappropriate text messages with a minor pic.twitter.com/AeYpvgcaGv — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) September 6, 2024

This isn't the first time Nickmercs has commented on the situation. His first comment came back when it happened in June. And it was similar to what was said here. The streamer, who is also banned from Twitch, called it "inexcusable" at the time.