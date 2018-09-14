Twitch Streamer Dr. Disrespect’s Car Windows Were Shot Out Prior to Home Shooting

Earlier this week, popular Twitch streamer “Dr.Disrespect” was the victim of shots fired into his home, and it wasn’t the first time this has happened. Now police are saying that the streamer’s vehicle was also vandalized prior to the event.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department recently revealed more information regarding the threatening attempts made on the streamer and his home. The Department told ‘The Blast’ that the two shootings were in conjunction with an earlier attack on his car that allegedly shot out the windows of his Porshe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streamer told police that he didn’t have any known enemies, that it seemed like a “prank” because of his Twitch status. For those unfamiliar with the original story, Dr. Disrespect recorded the shooting taking place while he was streaming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for the game’s beta. He can be seen in the video above listening to the initial sound, only to realise what it was later.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I…I gotta end the broadcast right now,” he said. “Someone shot at our house. Broke the f**king upstairs window.” He later mentioned that this was the second incident this week:

“This is the second shot…someone shot yesterday at our house. And someone shot again just now and connected with the house upstairs” before the stream cut off. You can see the clip for yourself above.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was harmed by the shots that were fired, though in the video you can make out someone yelling in the background, possibly Disrespect’s wife. (It sounds like the gunfire can be heard as well.) All of them are safe, however. Following the stream, a statement on the page read, “Doc and Family Are Safe, Proper Measures are be taken while stream is down for the day.”

At this time, police have set up a routine patrol to monitor the area. At the time this article was written, there were no suspects at this time. Luckily, it has been restricted to property damage and scare tactics, both he and his family are safe.