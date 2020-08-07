Dr Disrespect Announces First Official YouTube Stream Since Twitch Ban

✖

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm's first official YouTube stream will air on August 7th at 3 p.m. ET. The announcement was made on Dr Disrespect's various social media pages, and can be found in the Tweet below. Many fans had been wondering where the streamer might end up next, following his ban from Twitch back in June. Dr Disrespect did stream earlier today on the service, but the upcoming video will mark his "official" return. Further details have not been revealed at this time, but it appears that Dr Disrespect will not be exclusive to YouTube, and could stream on additional platforms, as well.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Dr Disrespect is able to find the same level of success that he found with Twitch. Twitch has not given a reason for the banning publicly, and Dr Disrespect claims that he was never given a reason for the decision. However, some fans dispute that claim, pointing towards a strange moment during Dr Disrespect's last stream where viewers believe he might have been informed about the ban.

Last month, Dr Disrespect indicated he might be considering legal action against Twitch, but it is unclear on what grounds. While it might seem that the streamer has left Twitch in the past, viewers and fans clearly want to know what happened. It seems likely that some might even tune-in just to see if the topic does get addressed.

Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest names in streaming, making his ban all the more surprising. While streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins are looking for ways to expand beyond streaming, Dr Disrespect seemed poised to do just that. A television series based on the Dr Disrespect character is in the works from Skybound Entertainment, as well as an in-character memoir from Gallery Books. It seems highly unlikely that Twitch would cut ties entirely with a streamer of that size without some sort of explanation.

With Dr Disrespect having found a new home, it seems that viewers could see an explanation sooner, rather than later. Fans will just have to tune-in to find out!

