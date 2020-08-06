Dr Disrespect Is Now Live on YouTube

✖

Dr Disrespect is now streaming on YouTube and fans are more than a little bit confused about what’s going on. Earlier today, the popular streamer heralded his return on Instagram Live and people all over the Internet were trying to decipher what it could all really mean. There has been tons of speculation what the next move for Dr. Disrespect could be and YouTube was whispered about as a destination from the moment the ban occurred. Well, with this move today, the arrow is pointing a little bit more in that direction. The Two-Time is looking like he’s back for now but still hasn’t appeared on the stream on his channel. A lot of people are filling in to see what all the fuss is about. As of the time of writing, there are 120,000 people watching him on a Thursday afternoon which is impressive.

Also raising some eyebrows is the fact that the popular streamer added a “Join” button on his channel. That $4.99 price tag is the same as a Twitch subscription, and it looks like Dr. Disrespect will be making use of the new YouTube memberships option that the platform debuted not too long ago. All of this is fascinating, but the mystery of why the streamer was banned from Twitch in the first place remains. There’s been a wall of secrecy around all of this from that moment, and a lot of fans are probably tuning in to figure out any details they can.

Champions Club will remember when the Two-Time was banned from Twitch last summer for streaming from a bathroom at E3.

“When we were walking around filming at E3, we clearly weren’t thinking about the laws/repercussions of filming in the bathroom because honestly, it wasn’t in our mind frame at the time. We were sort of ‘all in’ with the Doc Livestream experience and capturing the E3 event through the character,” he said about the ban back then. “We were so into the E3 IRL journey that we became a little blind in what’s ok and what’s not ok. We had no ill intentions and I feel that was pretty obvious if you watched the entire thing. We wanted to capture an adventure, unfortunately, we took that adventure into the wrongs areas unaware of the legalities surrounding it. On behalf of the Dr. Disrespect brand, I apologize for this.”

