Dr Disrespect Responds to Joe Rogan Podcast Requests

✖

Joe Rogan has one of the most popular podcasts in the world with The Joe Rogan Experience, and people want to see Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm on the show. That said, during a recent YouTube stream, the former Twitch star made it clear that this is probably not going to happen.

Joe Rogan has never talked about having the Two-Time on his podcast, but the streamer certainly fits the profile of people Rogan invites on, which is to say he's both popular and undeniably unique. However, the Doc isn't interested.

Many would jump all over the opportunity to be on Rogan's podcast, which has featured guests like Bernie Sanders, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Alex Jones, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Edward Snowden, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Ben Shapiro, Robert Downey Jr., Jordan Peterson, Kevin Hart, and a variety of others famous on both the Internet and off it. In the case of Kanye West, Bernie Sanders, and Elon Musk, they don't need this platform. They are bigger than it. However, many of Rogan's guests benefit from the massive platform he has, and Dr Disrespect would certainly fall into this latter category, but again, he's not interested.

“Joe Rogan calls and gives you a crisp invite? Probably not,” said Dr Disrespect during a recent stream when he was asked if he would ever go on Rogan's podcast.

The Two-Time continued, providing a vague explanation:

“I’m telling you, ma... there’s a reason. If I’m going to go on a podcast, I’m going to go on a podcast my way. And that might require additional resources and funding, okay?”

It's not quite clear what Dr Disrespect is getting at, but he seems to suggest Rogan's format doesn't suit him, which is probably true. After all, Dr Disrespect is a literal character, and the persona isn't really suited for podcasts.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you want to see Dr Disrespect sitting across from Joe Rogan for a three-hour podcast about video games and chimp attacks?