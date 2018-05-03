Dragon Age 2 Joins Xbox’s Backwards Compatibility List

Xbox One’s backwards compatible list continues to grow with nearly 500 titles brought into this generation. With BioWare’s infamous Dragon Age: Origins brought into the Xbox One-verse via this feature, it was only a matter of time before the sequel made its way next. With a hilarious video from BioWare, the news of Dragon Age II’s arrival was definitely done in style with a snazzy Hawke paired with the mysterious Flemeth:

Dragon Age II was the second step in the Dragon Age franchise following the highly acclaimed Origins title. The game itself offered amazing characters such as Merrill, Isabella, Varric, and even Fenris, though it was met with backlash for being much smaller than its predecessor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because the game was rushed, it didn’t offer the same stunning open world that many were hoping for that the first game offered, and many saw the repeating areas as monotonous and stale. Despite that, there is a huge cult following for the second game and that’s in no small part due to the lovable characters with their intricate histories. The game’s protagonist, Hawke, helped each one of their ragtag true in the city of Kirkwall amidst demons, blood magic, and a strange new threat known as Red Lyrium.

With multiple romance options available and different personality types players could choose from, there were various gameplay experiences that many faced. Due to that differing perception, the replayabilty was high despite the mixed reception. Personally, I enjoyed it for what it was though it did take me a few playthroughs to get there. Only after several runs did I truly appreciate what the characters had to offer, and that is where this sequel dropped off for many.

Recommendation? Don’t see it as a second Dragon Age, instead look at is as an expansion leading into Dragon Age Inquisition. The events of this game directly lead into the third and makes many of those moments found that much more memorable.

Dragon Age II is available for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC. With the Mass Effect Trilogy included in this Xbox feature, it’s becoming a fantastic home for BioWare’s beloved library.