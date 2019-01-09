‘Dragon Age 4’ Team Hiring for Multiplayer, Possibly Like ‘Inquisition’

Dragon Age Inquisition implemented multiplayer into the franchise for the first time, and while it wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea – it did provide a unique take on playing in the world of Thedas torn asunder by the war between mages and templars. It looks like Dragon Age 4 is looking to carry that torch, because BioWare is actively seeking developers with multiplayer experience for the next installment in this magical franchise.

The latest job posting for the highly anticipated new game (damn you, Solas!) is for a Technical Director and it offers a few clues into what we can expect from the upcoming game. According to the listing:

“The franchise Technical Director is the most senior engineering lead on the game team and a key member of the Dragon Age franchise leadership. Ultimately responsible for ensuring that we delight our players, they build and mentor the engineering team, build and execute the game technology plan, and define and direct the development process. They collaborate with central technology groups and other game teams to coordinate technology strategy and achieve the best results for BioWare and EA.”

As listed in the requirements portion of the job listing, BioWare is looking for someone with “Experience developing multiplayer games.” They are also asking for someone who already has plenty of experience shipping numerous titles with this same feature, insuring a level of quality that fans of Inquisition’s multiplayer can appreciate.

Interested in applying? You can check out the listing for yourself right here on LinkedIn.

We don’t know much about what’s to come other than some amazing fan theories and a small teaser late last year, but from the tiny sneak peek – it’s going to be big and it’s going to mean closure for a lot of players.

