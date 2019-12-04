Dragon Age: Blue Wraith Limited Edition Variant and Art Print Revealed for Dragon Age Day

It’s Dragon Age Day, and to celebrate Dark Horse Direct and BioWare are giving fans a chance to not only get a slick variant of the upcoming Dragon Age: Blue Wraith series, but a gorgeous print as well. Fans can now pre-order a new exclusive variant bundle of Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1, which will bring back the fan-favorite mage hating character from Dragon Age II Fenris. The exclusive variant bundle will include the gorgeous cover from artist Matt Taylor you see below, a cover that any Dragon Age fan will absolutely love, but it will also come with a giclee fine art print version of the cover for you to display as part of your collection.

You can pre-order the Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1 Exclusive Variant Bundle right here on Dark Horse Direct, and the set will be limited to 300 hand-numbered copies. The bundle will retail for $49.99 and will ship on January 15th, 2020.

You can check out the stunning print and cover below.

The series will follow a young mage who is searching for her father as the Quanari look to try and break up the mageocracy in Tevinter, but the young mage gets way more than she bargained for when she runs into Fenris. As fans who played Dragon Age II know, Fenris is not the most understanding when it comes to mages, so this could very well go south, and rather quickly.

Dragon Age: Blue Wraith is written by Nunzio DeFilippis (Dragon Age: Knight Errant, New X-Men) and Christina Weir (Dragon Age: Deception, New X-Men) with art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa (Dragon Age: Knight Errant, God Is Dead) and colors by Michael Atiyeh (The Orville: New Beginnings, Halo: Escalation) as well as letters by Nate Piekos (Stranger Things: SIX, Fight Club 3).

You find out even more about the series in our full interview right here, and the description for Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1 can be found below.

“In Dragon Age: Blue Wraith, Fenris–the beloved character from Dragon Age II–makes his comics debut! With the fanatical Qunari seeking to topple the Tevinter mageocracy, one powerful young mage’s desperate search for her father brings her face-to-face with a notorious mage hunter–Fenris, the Blue Wraith.”

Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1 hits comic stores on January 15th.