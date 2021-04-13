Dragon Age Comics Writers Talk Dark Fortress, Characters, and What Comes Next

In case you missed it, there is currently a new Dragon Age comic publishing at Dark Horse Comics, Dragon Age: Dark Fortress, from regular Dragon Age comic writers Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir with art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa. It is a continuation from the previous series, Blue Wraith, and picks up after the events of that series with a fairly large party of Inquisition agents -- and fan-favorite character Fenris -- set to assault an unbreakable fortress as the name implies. ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to chat with DeFilippis and Weir via email all about the comics, the characters they have created, and what comes next. It is worth noting that while the first issue has already released, Dragon Age: Dark Fortress #2 is set to release on April 28th. The third, and seemingly final, issue is currently set to release on May 26th. You can check out the cover to the first issue below: Fenris is back this week in Dragon Age: Dark Fortress issue #1! Get your copy at comic shops: https://t.co/hqCuYccqr7 Continues the story begun in prior #DragonAge comics, particularly Blue Wraith. By @ndefilippis @CWWeir @FurukawaHeinz @atiyehcolors @blambot, covers @SachinTeng pic.twitter.com/Cbo1Tc89Vq — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) April 3, 2021 As noted above, Dragon Age: Dark Fortress #2 is set to release on April 28th. As for the video games, Dragon Age 4 is known to be in development, but it does not yet have a definitive release date. For all we know, that might not even be the official title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Dragon Age franchise right here. What do you think of the new comic book series from Dark Horse? Have you read the first issue? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep reading for our interview with DeFilippis and Weir!

On Managing the Party ComicBook.com: At this point, you've assembled a motley crew of adventurers together in your Dragon Age comics. But as the cast grows, so too does the number of interpersonal relationships. How do you go about managing your little adventuring party and how they interact together? Nunzio DeFilippis: It isn't easy. It's a very big group we're playing with, and in the last miniseries (BLUE WRAITH) we split them up and put a lot more focus on one half of the group. And the other half got most focus on Ser Aaron and Calix. Christina Weir: This miniseries, they are all together, and trying to give each person in their group their moments. And they all have a role to play when the final conflict comes.

On Favorite Characters (Photo: Dark Horse) Speaking of the adventuring party, we're several series deep at this point, so I have to ask: do you have a favorite character you've created for the comics? If so, why? If not, why not? ND: While Autumn the mabari makes me very happy, I'd say my great love in this series is Vaea, with Ser Aaron just the tiniest bit behind her. While KNIGHT ERRANT was seen through Vaea's eyes, we moved away from her perspective on DECEPTION. It was nice to get her back in the middle of things in BLUE WRAITH. CW: I somehow feel compelled to give a different answer from Nunzio. But no offense to our other characters, I love Vaea. She's smart. She's sassy. She can break into buildings undetected. What's not to love? But I do want to give a shout out to Francesca. She was interesting because she was designed as an obstacle, a minor opposition to our main group. I wasn't that invested in her at the start. But she came in and carved out a space for herself in BLUE WRAITH. And now she holds a special place in my heart. ND: I think we can thank the team at BioWare for that. We'd already changed our plans to bring Francesca with the group at the end of DECEPTION. But we started writing BLUE WRAITH as a much more "balanced among the characters" story and it was the folks at BioWare who felt like trying to focus on everyone made us give too little focus to anyone. We had a conference call about it and streamlined the narrative. It became much more Francesca and Fenris focused. And that's when she really came into her own.

On Dark Fortress What can you tell us at this point about the new comic series overall? Any teases for upcoming issues that you can share? CW: The miniseries breaks into 3 parts: Issue 1 is Figuring out how to get into Castellum Tenebris, which requires Fenris to come face to face with the heir of House Danarius. Issue 2 is getting into the Castellum and trying to stop the ritual in time. And Issue 3 is the big battle when they get there. ND: She's not kidding. Most of the third issue is this battle, and then we have the wrap up – the consequences, what's next for the characters.

On Crossover Characters (Photo: Dark Horse) Not that you can talk about it at all, but what would your reaction be to see some of these characters show up in the games? ND: A big squee? Is that a legit answer? CW: We'd be thrilled to see them in the games. We're not sure how likely that is, though. We have always assumed that the characters we're writing (including Fenris) were going to stay in the comics, and not appear in the games themselves. ND: Some part of me hopes for mentions of our characters in the War Table. That would be cool enough, honestly. I think I secretly hoped our characters would be multiplayer characters. But with the removal of multiplayer, that hope dissipated. Still, like most Dragon Age fans, we'd rather have the game focused on the great single player storytelling experience that BioWare does so well, so it's better this way.