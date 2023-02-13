Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Rumor Leaks Huge Improvement

A new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf rumor has some exciting news for fans of the fantasy-RPG series and BioWare games in general as it's equally exciting news for Mass Effect fans looking forward to the new Mass Effect game coming after Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Recently, 20 minutes of very early gameplay of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf leaked online. The leak provided fans with their first proper look at the game, even if the footage is not representative of the final product. That said, the anonymous Reddit user who leaked the gameplay footage also leaked some complimentary details about the title.

According to this leaker, the first thing fans of BioWare will notice about the game is that the animation quality has "DRASTICALLY" improved. As you may know, BioWare games, especially the more recent ones, aren't known for their animation quality, so this is exciting news for not just Dragon Age fans, but Mass Effect fans as these improvements will undoubtedly carry over. In addition to this, the leaker also notes that character hair is much improved, more welcome news to Dragon Age fans who had to suffer with some very lackluster hair and hair physics in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

"The most immediate thing you noticed is that animation quality has DRASTICALLY improved," says the leaker. "Like, for any other AAA title it's probably not that big a deal. But we've never seen animation quality this good in any BioWare game. I didn't actually play it, but I can tell it probably feels really good to control your character. No more stiff animations, it's all very fluid and seems also very responsive. Oh and the player character's hair looked glorious. I mean, it was clipping right through their helmet. But it was flowing and bouncing as they moved. Finally, no more stiff-a** hair. Now, let's hope we have more than just two black hairstyles."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. That said, someone with access to 20 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay presumably also has some inside information about the game as well. But unofficial information is unofficial information. So far, BioWare and EA haven't touched the gameplay leak and the additional details with any type of comment. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.