Dragon Age Remaster Rumors Heat Up Ahead of Summer Game Fest

New rumors have indicated that remasters of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age II, or Dragon Age: Inquisition could be on the horizon. At this point in time, most fans of BioWare's fantasy RPG series are looking forward to the full reveal of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is likely set to take place this week at Summer Game Fest. In addition to Dreadwolf, though, it now sounds as though BioWare has other plans for the Dragon Age franchise that it will reveal quite soon.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, insider Jeff Grubb said today that BioWare has a big reveal for Dragon Age planned to take place at Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase. Upon saying this, though, Grubb stressed that this announcement won't be tied to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is quite surprising. Grubb didn't go on to say exactly what the reveal would be tied to when it comes to Dragon Age, but fans were quick to speculate that this could lead to various remasters being unveiled by BioWare.

One reason why Dragon Age remasters could make a lot of sense at this point in time is because of what we know so far about Dreadwolf. Specifically, the fourth mainline installment in the Dragon Age series is set to largely be a direct sequel to Inquisition as it will feature many of the same characters from that entry. As a result, BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts might want to bring forward Dragon Age: Inquisition, in particular, to help fans more adequately prepare for Dreadwolf.

Beyond this, it's worth noting that BioWare has had some big success in recent years when it comes to remasters. In 2021, the developer released Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which was a remastered bundle containing the original Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. This release proved to be a big seller for BioWare as it sold higher than EA expected. As a result, Dragon Age could now be the next franchise on tap to get some upgrades for modern hardware as the push toward Dragon Age: Dreadwolf begins.