‘Dragon Age: Origins’ Gets a Major Update Thanks to Fans, Including Cut Content and Over 700 Bug Fixes

Dragon Age: Origins came out back in 2009 but the RPG from BioWare still continues to enthrall fans with its incredible story and its Zevran — er, I mean characters. For those playing this beloved adventure on PC, there’s a new fan patch that just deployed that fixes over a whopping 700 bugs that currently plague the game.

“This fixpack attempts to address ALL dialogue, quest, scripting, plot, and most item bugs in the base game of Dragon Age: Origins,” reads the official patch’s description. “It also restores a great deal of previously inaccessible content.”

Unlike most mods, this update doesn’t try to change the game or add wonky additions. It’s sole purpose is to improve upon what’s already there, such as fixing quest glitchy, weird animations — things like that. Though there is one major way it can change the game itself, though not by any additions. Instead, this mod finds cut content that was already in the title but never made the vanilla release such as being able to turn Morrigan – one of my personal favorite companions – into the Templars for being an Apostate. Crazy, right?

This fan-made patch goes by the name of Qwinn’s Ultimate DAO Fixpack and you can download it for yourself right here. It also gives the perfect excuse to jump right into another playthrough, because it can add up to quite a bit of extra playthrough time thanks to the cut content alongside a much smoother experience.

