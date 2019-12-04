Dragon Age Sale on Origin for Dragon Age Day

It seems that every day is some kind of holiday, whether it’s National Cereal Day (March 7th), National Video Game Day (September 12th) or Dragon Age Day, which is today, apparently! To commemorate this momentous occasion, the fine folks at BioWare have announced a discount on all of the Dragon Age games on the Origin service.

Happy #DragonAgeDay! To celebrate this Thedosian community day, we’re discounting all Dragon Age games and expansions 50–75% off! Thank you for being such incredible @BioWare fans!

— Origin (@OriginInsider) December 4, 2019

The game discounts range from 50 to 75 percent off. The following titles are now available on sale:

Dragon Age: Inquisition- $4.99 (75 percent off)

Dragon Age: Origins- $4.99 (75 percent off)

Dragon Age II- $4.99 (75 percent off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon- $7.49 (50 percent off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent- $7.49 (50 percent off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle- $14.99 (50 percent off)

Dragon Age II DLC Bundle- $12.49 (50 percent off)

Dragon Age: Origins DLC Bundle- $12.49 (50 percent off)

Dragon Age: Origins – Awakening- $5.99 (70 percent off)

Newcomers to the franchise will want to start with Dragon Age: Origins, the first game in the series. Released in 2009, Dragon Age: Origins is an RPG that bears some gameplay similarity with BioWare’s beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The plot, however, was inspired by the works of Tolkien and George R.R. Martin. Taking place in the kingdom of Ferelden, players choose between six different backgrounds for their main character as they are recruited into the Grey Wardens. When the game opens, the Darkspawn are invading the various countries of Thedas and only the Grey Wardens can drive them back below the surface from whence they came.

The sale isn’t the only way BioWare is celebrating Dragon Age Day. Alongside Dark Horse Comics, BioWare is offering a Dragon Age: Blue Wraith #1 Exclusive Variant Bundle on Dark Horse Direct. The bundle includes an exclusive variant of Blue Wraith #1 as well as a limited-edition art print of the cover. The bundle retails for $49.99.

The sale goes through December 10th at 10 AM PST. Do you plan on taking advantage of the sale? Which of the above games or expansions are you planning on buying? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!