Dragon Age Sequel Confirmed By One Of The Game’s Writers
Well, this is a little odd. Usually a new game in a major franchise is either officially revealed by its publisher with much pomp and circumstances, or leaked via accidental retail listings or mysterious "inside sources." It's pretty much unheard of for a random dev to come out and admit they're working on an unannounced game in a lengthy interview, but that's exactly what's happened with the next, untitled Dragon Age game.
Alexis Kennedy, who's created indie games like Fallen London and Sunless Sea, just confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer that he's working as a writer on the next Dragon Age. Apparently, Kennedy is the studio's first-ever freelance writer, as he's doing his work from England, while the rest of the team works in BioWare's main studio in Edmonton, Canada. Here's Kennedy just casually confirming a follow-up to Dragon Age: Inquisition like it's nothing…
"There are huge differences between [my past games] and what I'm working on at BioWare, which I can now legitimately say is in the Dragon Age franchise, although it has been known for a while. Officially it's been a secret but, because of who I was working with, everyone who cared [seemed to know]. And then the day I started, Dragon Age producer Mark Darrah tweeted saying 'Welcome to the Dragon Age franchise', so I thought, well, I guess that's official now then."
Might be jumping the gun a little bit there Alexis, but hey, thanks for the confirmation! Kennedy went on to give some vague details on the specific part of the next Dragon Age he's working on…
"I have been given considerable autonomy to work on a storyline bit of lore which is well-segregated from other parts of the game, which makes a lot of sense with me being remote.
And yes, if you've seen a lot of my work before you will probably not be surprised by the choice of subject matter. It's familiar stuff. I don't want to exaggerate the degree of the chunk [I'm writing]. It's nothing grandiose, but it is distinct. It's a bit of lore which has not been addressed much to date in Dragon Age."
Okay! We know a new Dragon Age is in the works, so how 'bout some more official information from BioWare? Unfortunately, they're still playing coy.
"It's a pleasure having Alexis involved with BioWare; we have no new information to share regarding Dragon Age at this time."
You can understand why BioWare may not be feeling terribly chatty at the moment. The studio recently delayed their untitled original action IP, possibly pushing it all the way to 2019, and have reportedly put the Mass Effect series on ice following Andromeda's mixed reception. So, even though it's in development, prepare yourself to wait an age for the new Dragon Age.
