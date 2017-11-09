Dragon Age Sequel Confirmed By One Of The Game’s Writers

(Photo: EA/BioWare)

Well, this is a little odd. Usually a new game in a major franchise is either officially revealed by its publisher with much pomp and circumstances, or leaked via accidental retail listings or mysterious "inside sources." It's pretty much unheard of for a random dev to come out and admit they're working on an unannounced game in a lengthy interview, but that's exactly what's happened with the next, untitled Dragon Age game.

Alexis Kennedy, who's created indie games like Fallen London and Sunless Sea, just confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer that he's working as a writer on the next Dragon Age. Apparently, Kennedy is the studio's first-ever freelance writer, as he's doing his work from England, while the rest of the team works in BioWare's main studio in Edmonton, Canada. Here's Kennedy just casually confirming a follow-up to Dragon Age: Inquisition like it's nothing…

"There are huge differences between [my past games] and what I'm working on at BioWare, which I can now legitimately say is in the Dragon Age franchise, although it has been known for a while. Officially it's been a secret but, because of who I was working with, everyone who cared [seemed to know]. And then the day I started, Dragon Age producer Mark Darrah tweeted saying 'Welcome to the Dragon Age franchise', so I thought, well, I guess that's official now then."