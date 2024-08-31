Dragon Age: The Veilguard Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Returns

BioWare has confirmed a fan-favorite character is set to return in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The character in question has not appeared in any of the previous games, but is mentioned in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Hardcore fans will still know the character very well though as she has appeared elsewhere in the series, primarily in the Those Who Speak and Until We Sleep comic miniseries. For those that haven’t connected the dots yet, the character is Maevaris Tilani, a Tevinter Magister and the the de facto widow of Thorold, the cousin of Varric Tethras.

How the character will appear and whether they will play a prominent role, remains to be seen. BioWare has not divulged any details about the apperance, just confirmed she will be making her first appearance in a Dragon Age game. Given the role the Tevinter Imperium plays in the game, it isn’t very surprising the magister is making an appearance, but it was far from guaranteed.

Unfortunately, for every Dragon Age fan hoping to romance the character, you won’t be able to. BioWare has confirmed that only companions can be romanced. You may be able to hit on non-companion characters, and maybe even do more than this, but you can’t romance them.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 25 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For all of our previous and extensive coverage of the BioWare game — including the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard news, the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard rumors and leaks, and the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard hot takes — click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the upcoming RPG, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Solas, the Dread Wolf and Elven Trickster god of legend, wants to tear down the Veil that separates Thedas from the world of demons, restoring his people’s immortality and glory-even at the cost of countless lives. But his ritual goes awry, and his worst fears are realized, as two of his most ancient and powerful adversaries are released. They seek only to finish what they started millennia ago – the complete and utter domination of our world. Rook’s journey to stop these two powerful deities will span across all of Thedas to bustling cities, lush tropics, boreal forests, fettered swamps and the deepest depths, but be wary of the evil forces along the way like the Dark Spawn, Venatori Cultists and Demons of the Fade.”