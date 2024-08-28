Ranking the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companions on Vibes Only

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to have seven brand new companions, only one of which is a returning character. We don’t know much about these characters, but BioWare did recently provide screenshots and some details on each companion. Combine these two things, sprinkle in the trailers, and we now have enough to rank the characters definitively based on their vibes. Naturally, we can not disclose our methodology, but rest assured it is very scientific.

7. Taash

There is a lot going against Taash. One, the Qunari design just keeps getting worse. Two, everything we know about the Lords of Fortune — and their cameo in Tevinter Knights — is boring in comparison to some of the other factions. And then on the official BioWare website the character is pitched as “deeply knowledgeable about many topics,” which is such a generic thing to include in a companion write up that it leaves us wondering how generic the character is going to be as a whole. The green crystal horn is cool though.

6. Bellara

Bellara has been giving us Peebee vibes. Whether this is warranted or not, remains to be seen, but BioWare describing the character as “obsessed with uncovering secrets” with a “strong sense of self,” and as someone who will “push herself to her limits to find the answers she seeks” all reminds us of Peebee. And evoking Mass Effect: Andromeda is a bad thing.

5. Lucanis

A “poised and pragmatic” assassin, Lucanis’ appearance in Tevinter Knights was a bit dull, especially once separated from his cousin Illario. A brooding assassin who keeps to himself and who is obsessive with his craft sounds like a character who could end up feeling a bit trite. There’s no denying he’s badass though. And we can’t lie and say we aren’t excited to mow down Venatori alongside him.

4. Neve

Writing a good cynic character is a tightrope. Too cynical, and it is grating. Meanwhile, much like the Lords of the Fortune, the Shadow Dragons — whom Neve is a member of — sounds a bit boring on paper. Unlike Lucanis though, Neve’s appearance in the Tevinter Knights gives us hope for her appearance in The Veilguard. Still, a cynical ice mage is a little on the nose, don’t you think? And the hat? We better be able to toggle that thing off!

3. Davrin

The excessively unbuttoned shirt is a bit much. However, everything else has piqued our interest. A backstory that consists of leaving behind his Dalish clan to become a monster hunter and Grey Warden because he rather make history than be ruled by it is at the very least interesting. Oh, and he has a pet griffon? Come on now. “Bold and charming” with the excessively unbuttoned shirt is indeed a red flag though. After all, there is only room for one excessively unbuttoned character in Dragon Age, and that is Varric.

2. Harding

Dragon Age: Inquisition — have you played it?

1. Emmrich

Emmrich is the embodiment of impeccable vibes. The get up is top notch, the mustache is the best mustache in the Dragon Age universe, and he’s in the Mourn Watch, the coolest faction in the game not named the Grey Wardens. If this wasn’t enough he has a skeletal assistant named Manfred who carries items in his rib cage and who has some mega cool Hideo Kojima-esq glasses.