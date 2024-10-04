Dragon Age: The Veilguard Rumor Says Major Inquisition Character Is Returning

According to a new rumor about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, a major character from Inquisition is set to return, joining the likes of Varric, Solas, Morrigan, and Harding. And considering the game is at least partially set in the Tevinter Imperium, it is not surprising to hear this character is set to return, even if it is just a cameo.

The rumor makes no mention if the return will be a cameo, but that is typically how it works with Dragon Age, though there are exceptions to the rule. To this end, the character in question is easy to bring back because bringing them back really does not impact world states, not that BioWare is concerned with world states with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but less barriers to entry always work in favor of characters returning.

The character in question is Dorian Pavus, a mage from Tevinter Imperium who can be recruited as a companion in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and who can also be romanced. And according to X user Lynnerdo, a BioWare Gear ambassador and streamer, they are "100% sure" the character will be in the game, which of course opens the door for other Inquisition romanceable characters to be in the game, assuming that is the reason why Dorian is back.

It is possible Dorian's return has nothing to do with his romance in Inquisition though. Not only does it narratively make sense for Dorian to rear his head during the events of the game, he popped up in Tevinter Knights as well, a recent Dragon Age novel that will no doubt connect in many ways to the game. In fact, a few of companions in the game -- Neve, Emmrich, and Luccanis -- all debut in Tevinter Knights.

Of course, take this rumor with a grain of salt. The source in question is not a source with a verifiable history of leaks. However, for what it is worth, we also expect the character to show up during the events of Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming RPG -- including all of the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard news, all of the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard speculation -- click here.