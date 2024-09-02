Dragon Age: The Veilguard Brings Back Feature From the Mass Effect Series

BioWare has confirmed a handy feature from The Mass Effect series is back in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. One of the biggest elements of the Dragon Age series is creating a character and then shaping this character via dialogue and story choices. Yet, in the past, some of the Dragon Age character creators left plenty of room for improvement. That said, in the build-up to the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare has been teasing that the next installment in the fantasy RPG series is going to have the biggest and best character creator of any BioWare game ever. And considering players have to create their own character, and create the Inquisitor from Dragon Age: Inquistion in the same character creator, they could be in said character creator for a while.

It’s easy to imagine losing hours playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard before even playing it. The worst thing though is having to start from scratch every time you enter the character creator when sometimes you just want to import a previous creation for a second playthrough or just as a starting point for a new or tweaked character. To this end, you can save a character you create in the creator so you don’t have to restart from point zero every time.

The Mass Effect series had this with a unique creation number you could punch in to get your previous character associated with that number. It is unclear how Dragon Age: The Veilguard will handle things, but BioWare does note it will be local to your machine because the RPG is an offline game.

Other Recently Confirmed Features:

You Can Pause During Cutscenes

Complete Transmog system for both casual wear and armor

Gift giving returns

At any time you can refund your skill points to respect into different specializations



Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming BioWare RPG, click here.

“Solas, the Dread Wolf and Elven Trickster god of legend, wants to tear down the Veil that separates Thedas from the world of demons, restoring his people’s immortality and glory-even at the cost of countless lives. But his ritual goes awry, and his worst fears are realized, as two of his most ancient and powerful adversaries are released. They seek only to finish what they started millennia ago – the complete and utter domination of our world. Rook’s journey to stop these two powerful deities will span across all of Thedas to bustling cities, lush tropics, boreal forests, fettered swamps and the deepest depths, but be wary of the evil forces along the way like the Dark Spawn, Venatori Cultists and Demons of the Fade.”