Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch Notes Released for Update 5

Thedas is going to get a lot more interesting. Today, the newest update for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out for all major consoles. With Update 5, many gameplay issues, particularly with one quest, have been addressed and fixed, as outlined by the patch notes. Also available now with the new update are level recommendations for side quests, meaning you’ll be able to gauge whether you are ready to do them or not.

As the first entry in the series in ten years, Dragon Age: The Veilguard continues Dragon Age: Inquisition’s story. As Rook, you, alongside a colorful cast of new and returning characters, will stop the trickster Solas from destroying the Veil. Bringing back the award-winning gameplay from past titles like Inquisition, The Veilguard marked a return to form for Bioware and back to their roots of storytelling and RPG battles. Despite selling half as many copies as expected and lukewarm reception of its narrative and style, Dragon Age: The Veilguard still holds an 82 on Metacritic, ranking it quite high for 2024.

Nevertheless, having been out since the end of October, there have been a few substantial updates. While Update 5 isn’t as big as others, like the Dragon Age Day one from early December, there are still some bugs now fixed, like one with one of the romanceable characters, Lucanis. As mentioned before, one of the biggest is a quest, Regrets of the Dread Wold, not triggering correctly, leaving players without any way to continue. Now, it’s been fixed so fans who were stuck can now move forward to save the world.

The patch notes for Dragon Age: The Veilguard for Update 5 are below:

Quality of Life Changes:

Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.

Bug Fixes: