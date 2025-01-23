Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch Notes Released for Update 5

Thedas is going to get a lot more interesting. Today, the newest update for Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out for all major consoles. With Update 5, many gameplay issues, particularly with one quest, have been addressed and fixed, as outlined by the patch notes. Also available now with the new update are level recommendations for side quests, meaning you’ll be able to gauge whether you are ready to do them or not.
As the first entry in the series in ten years, Dragon Age: The Veilguard continues Dragon Age: Inquisition’s story. As Rook, you, alongside a colorful cast of new and returning characters, will stop the trickster Solas from destroying the Veil. Bringing back the award-winning gameplay from past titles like Inquisition, The Veilguard marked a return to form for Bioware and back to their roots of storytelling and RPG battles. Despite selling half as many copies as expected and lukewarm reception of its narrative and style, Dragon Age: The Veilguard still holds an 82 on Metacritic, ranking it quite high for 2024.
Nevertheless, having been out since the end of October, there have been a few substantial updates. While Update 5 isn’t as big as others, like the Dragon Age Day one from early December, there are still some bugs now fixed, like one with one of the romanceable characters, Lucanis. As mentioned before, one of the biggest is a quest, Regrets of the Dread Wold, not triggering correctly, leaving players without any way to continue. Now, it’s been fixed so fans who were stuck can now move forward to save the world.
The patch notes for Dragon Age: The Veilguard for Update 5 are below:
Quality of Life Changes:
- Recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Rook could only flirt with Lucanis in a specific conversation.
- Fixed an issue with the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly or stopping Rook with an invisible wall in the Crossroads.
- Fixed a blocking issue with a puzzle in the Converged City area of the Crossroads.
- Fixed an issue with the “Imperium’s Resolve” armor causing negative damage instead of the intended zero fire, cold, necrotic, and electric damage.
- Fixed excessive clipping on Taash’s “Rivain’s Legacy” armor.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some Rooks from changing the runes on their lyrium dagger.
- Fixed an issue with the Medium Armor Mastery skill for Warriors.
- Fixed a spot on Rivain’s beach where Rook could get stuck in a cycle of drowning, never to be pulled out of the water by their companions.
- Fixed a typo on a note Rook can find in Dock Town.
- Fixed an issue that caused photo mode screenshots to be noticeably worse quality when HDR was turned to “On.”
- Fixed an issue that was causing the photo mode screenshot location to still be shown on screen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the fireflies in the opening area of the Crossroads to flicker at an alarming rate on specific settings.
- Fixed a lighting issue in one of the conversations with the whole team in the Lighthouse.
- Fixed an issue in the Mirror of Transformation that blocked players from zooming in and out with the mouse scroll wheel.
- Fixed an issue where the Objective Marker Visibility was not updated when the exploration preset was changed with the other options in the Exploration sub-category.
- Some adjustments to the game credits.