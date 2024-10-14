BioWare’s Controversial Dragon Age Decision Does Not Bode Well for Mass Effect

A controversial decision involving Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not bode well for the next Mass Effect. When the next Mass Effect game releases — probably sometime in 2029 or 2030 — many fans are hopeful it will have some meaningful connection to the Mass Effect trilogy, something teaser trailers so far have indicated to be true. That said, if Dragon Age: The Veilguard is anything to go off of, then the connection will be not much more than superficial.

Over the course of the first three Dragon Age games — Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Dragon Age: Inquisition — players have spent time building complicated world states complete with hundreds of decisions of various degrees of importance. With each Dragon Age so far, these decisions have been largely respected and accounted for. To this end, players have imported their world states in each subsequent game. This is ending with Dragon Age: The Veilguard though.

In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, only three decisions from Dragon Age: Inquisition are being carried forward. Meanwhile, not a single decision from Dragon Age: Origins or Dragon Age 2 will be brought forward. It remains to be seen if all this previous content will just be avoided or if BioWare intends to make a canon world state. Whatever the case, the decision has not sat well with Dragon Age fans.

If BioWare is doing this with Dragon Age, it is no doubt going to do it with Mass Effect. If Mass Effect fans expect any decision from the previous trilogy, or likely even Andromeda, to be carried forward and represented in the next Mass Effect game, keep wishing. After Dragon Age: The Veilguard, there is no reason to expect this. And this may explain why it seems BioWare has canonized the “Destroy” ending of Mass Effect 3.

This wouldn’t be as big of a deal as it is for Dragon Age, but it would seemingly mean the new Mass Effect will faintly intertwine with the old games. Unless of course BioWare decides to create a canon world state, but that would spit on the decisions players made over the course of the entire trilogy.

The safest bet would be for BioWare to get a clean start with the new Mass Effect, but it tried that with Andromeda and it didn’t go well for it. Further, we know it is not doing that because teaser trailers have featured the likes of Liara T’Soni, Reapers, and more.

For now, it remains to be seen exactly what BioWare has up its sleeve for the next Mass Effect. It is possible the next game will connect to the previous trilogy in a thoughtful, clever way that satisfies all fans. Right now though, this seems unlikely.